Strict security in place in Karachi for Youm-i-Ali

KARACHI: Several routes in the city, including the M.A. Jinnah Road, were closed for traffic as the main Youm-i-Ali procession set off from Nishtar Park on Wednesday.

Strict security arrangements are in place as the country observes Youm-i-Ali to mark the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali.

As per a press release issued by the Karachi Traffic Police (KTP), the main procession will conclude at Imambargah Hussainia Iranian in Kharadar after passing through its dedicated route.

“Due to security reasons, M.A. Jinnah Road from Gurumandir to Tower and from Saddar Dawakhana, Empress Market to Regal Chowk will remain closed,” it added.

In an update at 11:34am, the KTP said both sides of the M.A. Jinnah Road between Numaish and Tower were closed for traffic due to the main procession’s route.

It further said that all turns and roads from Empress Market towards Regal Chowk were also shut for traffic.

According to the press release, in District Central, citizens coming from Nazimabad could proceed to their destination by taking Nishtar Road after turning right from Lasbela Chowk.

Those coming from Liaquatabad could go from Teen Hatti to Gurumandir and turn right towards Lasbela Chowk, or they could turn left from Teen Hatti towards Central Jail (Martin Road).

Vehicles heading to PP Chowrangi from Hassan Square could go from New Town to Kashmir Road, Society Light Signal (Shahrah-i-Quaideen) or could head to Nishtar Road by taking the Jail Flyover from Teen Hatti.

For District East, the KTP suggested commuters going from Sharea Faisal to Numaaish to turn right at the Society Light Signal towards Kashmir Road and use the Jail Flyover.

Vehicles heading from Central Jail on Jamshed Road towards M.A. Jinnah Road were told to take the route from “Gurumandir towards Bahaduryar Jang Road Soldier Bazaar, Holy Family Hospital, Coast Guard”.

For District South, the traffic police advised the public heading from Mangophir Road to M.A. Jinnah Road to take Nishtar Road from Garden near the zoo.

Those coming from Aga Khan Road could turn right from Anklesaria Hospital towards Gul Plaza and Aurangzeb Market, or could turn left and take the Holy Family Hospital route, the press release said.

Commercial traffic heading to M.A. Jinnah Road from Super Highway, Gulberg, Liaquatabad was being diverted from Liaquatabad No. 10 to Nazimabad Chowrangi No. 2 so the Habib Bank Flyover route could be used as an alternative.

Security measures

A statement issued by the East Zone police said the main procession had departed from Nishtar Park, with Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Dr Farrukh Ali and other senior officers present at the gathering’s head.

A strict monitoring and checking system was established at the entrance and exit routes of the procession and gatherings through walk-through gates, metal detectors and CCTV cameras.

“Reserve personnel are on standby in an alert position to deal with any emergency, while a special control room has also been established for immediate communication,” the police statement said.

DIG Ali, who earlier reviewed the security arrangements around Nishtar Park and the procession routes, had been briefed by the Jamshed Division superintendent of police (SP) about the measures.

A total of 22,304 police personnel were to be deployed in different ranges, including 7,908 in Karachi and 2,317 in Hyderabad, a meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was told on Tuesday.

Police were to utilise 750 mobile vans and 764 motorcycles for patrolling and rapid response.

In his statement, Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar ordered “extraordinary security” to be in place at imambargahs and mosques, as well as other religious gatherings expected in the coming days of Ramazan.

“Along with picketing, the process of random snap-checking and monitoring should be made effective and coordinated at all levels,” he directed.

He further said that police deployment at bazaars, markets and shopping centres should be “extremely alert and active”.

M.T. Khan Road closed for ‘security reasons’

Meanwhile, the authorities have also closed both sides of the M.T. Khan Road for traffic due to security reasons.

Vehicles coming from PIDC Chowk were being rerouted to Khajoor Chowk, while those from Mai Kolachi were being told to take a U-turn. Traffic coming from Jinnah Bridge was being diverted towards I.I. Chundrigar Road.

Access to M.T. Khan Road has been restricted since the March 1 incident at the US Consulate in which 11 people died.

On Monday, the US Embassy in Islamabad said it was restricting the movement of all US personnel in view of planned large-scale religious processions across the country.

Holiday on Friday

Separately, Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah announced a public holiday across the province on Friday (March 13) on the occasion of Youm Al Quds.

Several rallies and processions are expected to take place that day.

In a video statement, the minister said a road in Karachi will be named after Iran’s former supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated in US-Israeli strikes on February 28.

Shah further said that rallies would not be allowed on Sharea Faisal on Jumatul Wida (Friday) in light of court orders.

More to follow