E-Paper | March 15, 2026

Security forces kill 5 terrorists in Lakki Marwat operation: ISPR

Ghulam Mursalin Marwat Published March 15, 2026 Updated March 15, 2026 08:43pm
This file photo shows security personnel in Pakistan. — Reuters/File
This file photo shows security personnel in Pakistan. — Reuters/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAKKI MARWAT: Security forces killed five terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat on Sunday, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military’s media affairs wing said in a statement that the IBO was conducted on the reported presence of “khawarij belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Khawarij”.

Fitna al Khawarij is a term that the state uses for banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

“During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the khawarij location, and after an intense fire exchange, five khawarij were sent to hell,” the ISPR statement said.

Weapons and ammunition were found in the possession of slain “India- sponsored khawarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area”, it added.

“Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other India-sponsored kharji found in the area, as the relentless counter-terrorism campaign under the vision ‘Azm-i-Istehkam’ (as approved by the federal apex committee on National Action Plan) by security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country,” the statement read.

Sunday’s operation is the latest action against terrorists in Lakki Marwat, where the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) killed six terrorists during an IBO two days ago.

Prior to that, security forces killed four terrorists in an IBO in the district on Wednesday.

Terrorism in Pakistan, Counter terrorism
Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Battling hate
Updated 15 Mar, 2026

Battling hate

In the current scenario, geopolitical conflict, racial prejudice and religious bigotry all contribute to the threats Muslims face.
TB drugs shortage
15 Mar, 2026

TB drugs shortage

‘CRIMINAL negligence’ is the phrase that jumps to mind when one considers the disturbing consequences of the...
Chinese diplomacy
Updated 14 Mar, 2026

Chinese diplomacy

THERE are signs that China is taking a more active role in trying to resolve the issue of cross-border terrorism...
Fragile gains at risk
14 Mar, 2026

Fragile gains at risk

PAKISTAN is confronting an external shock stemming from the US-Israel war on Iran that few of the other affected...
Kidney disease
14 Mar, 2026

Kidney disease

ON World Kidney Day this past Thursday, the Pakistan Medical Association raised the alarm on Pakistan’s...
Delicate balance
Updated 13 Mar, 2026

Delicate balance

PAKISTAN has to maintain a delicate balance where the geopolitics of the US-Israeli aggression against Iran are...
Dawn News English
Subscribe