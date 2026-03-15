E-Paper | March 15, 2026

PM Shehbaz directs formulation of strategy for exporting surplus food items to Gulf countries

News Desk Published March 15, 2026 Updated March 15, 2026 06:34pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs over a meeting to review the “food situation” in the country and the export of commodities available in excess. — PMO
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs over a meeting to review the “food situation” in the country and the export of commodities available in excess. — PMO
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Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issued directives on Sunday for the formulation of a strategy for exporting surplus food items to Gulf countries while making sure that Pakistan’s nutritional needs were not affected.

The premier gave the instruction while chairing a meeting convened to review the “food situation” in the country and the export of commodities available in excess in view of the “changing regional situation”, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

The meeting was held against the backdrop of an ongoing war in the Middle East, which began with the US and Israel launching deadly attacks on Iran on February 28. The conflict has widened since, with Iran carrying out retaliatory strikes in Gulf countries to target US assets and bases.

The conflict has also resulted in a global fuel crunch, with the disruption of traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic maritime corridor through which nearly 25 per cent of the world’s oil had been passing.

Given the situation, the government has taken a series of austerity measures to curb fuel usage and reduce spending.

The PMO’s statement said the prime minister directed that special attention should be given to providing the Gulf countries with the food items they require and ensuring their food security.

Meanwhile, the meeting was told that “there are ample stocks of food items available in Pakistan; there is no shortage of anything”, the statement said.

The prime minister noted that disruptions in global supply chains had increased the export potential of Pakistani products in regional markets, it added.

PM Shehbaz instructed the relevant authorities to formulate a comprehensive strategy for exporting surplus food items to Gulf countries without affecting domestic food needs.

He also emphasised that “high quality of items” must be ensured in the export of food products to Gulf states.

PM Shehbaz further ordered that the supply and demand of food items should be fully monitored to meet the Pakistan’s food requirements.

He further directed that the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation should take necessary steps for the export of food items to Gulf countries via sea.

The statement said the meeting was briefed about the stocks of food items and their production in the country. “The meeting was told that Pakistan’s agricultural sector, including agricultural commodities, meat, poultry, dairy and seafood, has vast export potential,” the statement read.

In this regard, the statement continued, the PM directed that a committee be constituted to review the situation on a daily basis.

“He also directed the ambassadors and trade officers deputed in Gulf countries to remain active,” it said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, other ministers and officials also attended the meeting, the statement said.

Pakistan

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