Youm-i-Ali procession taken out in Karachi amid strict security

KARACHI: Several routes in Karachi, including the M.A. Jinnah Road, were closed for traffic on Wednesday while the main Youm-i-Ali procession set off from Nishtar Park and culminated at Imambargah Hussainia Iranian.

Strict security arrangements were in place as the country observed Youm-i-Ali to mark the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali.

A statement by the traffic police said: “Due to security reasons, M.A. Jinnah Road from Gurumandir to Tower and from Saddar Dawakhana, Empress Market to Regal Chowk will remain closed.”

There was no confirmation of the roads being reopened until the last updates were received at around midnight.

Earlier, a statement issued by the East Zone police said the main procession had departed from Nishtar Park, with Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Dr Farrukh Ali and other senior officers present at the gathering’s head.

A strict monitoring and checking system was established at the entrance and exit routes of the procession and gatherings through walk-through gates, metal detectors and CCTV cameras.

“Reserve personnel are on standby in an alert position to deal with any emergency, while a special control room has also been established for immediate communication,” the police statement said.

DIG Ali, who earlier reviewed the security arrangements around Nishtar Park and the procession routes, had been briefed by the Jamshed Division superintendent of police (SP) about the measures.

A total of 22,304 police personnel were to be deployed in different ranges, including 7,908 in Karachi and 2,317 in Hyderabad, a meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was told on Tuesday.

Police were to utilise 750 mobile vans and 764 motorcycles for patrolling and rapid response.

In his statement, Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar ordered “extraordinary security” to be in place at imambargahs and mosques, as well as other religious gatherings expected in the coming days of Ramazan.

“Along with picketing, the process of random snap-checking and monitoring should be made effective and coordinated at all levels,” he directed.

He further said that police deployment at bazaars, markets and shopping centres should be “extremely alert and active”.

M.T. Khan Road closed for ‘security reasons’

The authorities have also closed both sides of the M.T. Khan Road for traffic due to security reasons.

Access to M.T. Khan Road has been restricted since the March 1 incident at the US Consulate in which 11 people died.

On Monday, the US Embassy in Islamabad said it was restricting the movement of all US personnel in view of planned large-scale religious processions across the country.

Holiday on Friday

Separately, Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah announced a public holiday across the province on Friday (March 13) on the occasion of Youm Al Quds.

Several rallies and processions are expected to take place that day.

In a video statement, the minister said a road in Karachi will be named after Iran’s former supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated in US-Israeli strikes on February 28.

Shah further said that rallies would not be allowed on Sharea Faisal on Jumatul Wida (Friday) in light of court orders.