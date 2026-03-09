E-Paper | March 09, 2026

Public, private schools in Sindh to remain closed on March 11 on account of Youm-i-Ali

News Desk Published March 9, 2026 Updated March 9, 2026 06:40pm
A view of students revising their lessons in a public school in Pakistan. — AFP/File
A view of students revising their lessons in a public school in Pakistan. — AFP/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

The Sindh government on Monday announced that public and private educational institutions across the province will remain closed on Wednesday (March 12) on account of Youm-i-Ali.

The directive was issued in a notification by the Sindh School Education and Literacy Department, a copy of which is available with Dawn.

The notification said, “… all public and private educational institutions under the administrative control of the School Education and Literacy Department, government of Sindh, shall remain closed on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, as a holiday on account of Youm-i-Ali.”

Last week, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah sought the cooperation of prominent Shia scholars in ensuring “best possible” security arrangements for Youm-i-Ali, Youm Al Quds and Jumatul Wida against the backdrop of the prevailing regional situation.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held regarding administrative and security arrangements and the participants exchanged views on guiding the public in light of the situation that emerged following the attacks on Iran.

Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

War & deception
Updated 09 Mar, 2026

War & deception

While there is little doubt that Iran is involved in many of the retaliatory attacks, the facts raise suspicions that another player may be at work.
The witness box
09 Mar, 2026

The witness box

IT is often the fear of the courtroom and what may transpire therein that drives many victims of crime, especially...
Asylum applications
09 Mar, 2026

Asylum applications

BRITAIN’S tough immigration posture has again drawn attention to the sharp rise in asylum claims by Pakistani...
Petrol shock
Updated 08 Mar, 2026

Petrol shock

With oil markets bracing for more volatility, more price shocks are inevitable in the coming weeks.
Women’s Day
08 Mar, 2026

Women’s Day

IT is a simple truth: societies progress when women are able to shape them. Yet the struggle for equality has never...
Rescuing hockey
08 Mar, 2026

Rescuing hockey

PAKISTAN hockey is back to where it should be. Years of misses came to an end on Friday with a long-awaited...
Dawn News English
Subscribe