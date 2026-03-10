Murad orders foolproof security for Youm-i-Ali, Al Quds Day

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday ordered law enforcement agencies to ensure foolproof security for all Youm-i-Ali and Al Quds Day processions and gatherings across the province.

Youm-i-Ali is to be observed on Wednesday (tomorrow) while Al Quds Day rallies and events will be held on March 13 (Friday).

Chairing a meeting to review the security arrangements for the upcoming religious events, the CM ordered the inspector general of police to prepare a special traffic management plan and ensure maximum facilitation for citizens.

The meeting, held at CM House, was attended by ministers Sharjeel Inam Memon, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar and Riaz Shah Shirazi, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, IGP Javed Alam Odho, Karachi Commissioner Hassan Naqvi, Additional IG Karachi Azad Khan, Additional IG CTD Zulfiqar Larik and other officials.

The meeting was informed that comprehensive security, logistics and communication arrangements have been finalised across the province to ensure the peaceful observance of the upcoming events.

Plans for enhanced surveillance, traffic and rescue operations finalised; schools to be closed tomorrow

Officials briefed the meeting participants that a total of 22,304 police personnel will be deployed in different ranges, including 7,908 in Karachi and 2,317 in Hyderabad. Police will also utilise 750 mobile vans and 764 motorcycles for patrolling and rapid response.

On the chief minister’s directives, detailed surveys of procession routes and venues in Karachi have been conducted, while additional CCTV cameras are being installed at strategic locations.

Civic infrastructure along the routes is being repaired by the administration and clearance certificates of adjacent buildings and installations are being obtained to further strengthen security.

Law enforcement agencies have intensified combing and intelligence-based operations around sensitive venues and procession routes. Flag marches are being carried out to demonstrate preparedness and deter potential threats, while snap-checking and skeleton deployments will remain in place at key locations, the officials said.

They said rescue services have also finalised rescue and evacuation plans to ensure a swift response to any emergency situation.

The chief minister directed law enforcement agencies to ensure foolproof security arrangements for all processions and gatherings.

He further instructed that security and monitoring along the routes of processions and congregations be strengthened.

Mr Shah also directed all relevant law enforcement agencies and administration to work in full coordination to ensure the peaceful observance of the events.

He also directed the departments concerned to ensure cleanliness across the city and an uninterrupted water supply.

Mr Shah instructed officials to deploy additional personnel at sensitive locations and enhance surveillance.

Emphasising harmony, the chief minister called for efforts to promote religious unity and brotherhood, stating that the protection of the life and property of citizens remains the government’s top priority.

School closure announced

The Sindh School Education and Literacy Department has announced that Wednesday (March 11) will be a closed holiday for all schools in the province on account of Youm-i-Ali.

The decision of a holiday on the date was taken in the Steering Committee meeting on education of Feb 12 this year.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026