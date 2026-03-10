E-Paper | March 10, 2026

Security plan finalised for Youm-i-Ali procession in Quetta

Saleem Shahid Published March 10, 2026 Updated March 10, 2026 08:33am
Shia Muslims take part in the religious procession of Youm-i-Ali in Karachi in 2019. — Reuters/File
QUETTA: Deputy Inspector General of Police Imran Shoukat has said that a comprehensive security plan has been finalised for the Youm-i-Ali procession in Quetta.

Speaking to the media on Monday, he said that more than 1,500 police officers and personnel, including female officers, will be deployed to maintain law and order and ensure the security of the procession.

He said strict security arrangements would be implemented by sealing all entry and exit points along the procession route. Teams from the Bomb Disposal Squad will conduct sweeping and searching operations before the procession begins.

DIG Imran Shoukat said that Quetta Police were making foolproof arran-gements to strengthen security during the holy month of Ramazan, particularly during the last 10 days and on the occasion of Eid.

He added that, under the supervision of SSP Operations Asif Khan, a strict security plan has been devised for the Youm-i-Ali procession on the 19th of Ramazan.

The procession route, along with entry and exit points, will be sealed and closely monitored through CCTV cameras.

Police personnel will also be deployed along the procession routes, at major intersections, sensitive locations and important buildings to ensure effective security.

He said that all available resources are being utilised to ensure the protection of the lives and property of citizens.

The public has been urged to cooperate with the police and security agencies so that anti-state elements do not succeed in their malicious intentions.

Citizens have also been requested to remain vigilant and immediately inform the police or law enforcement agencies about any suspicious person, object or activity.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026

