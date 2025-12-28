E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Sikh activists clash with Hindu protesters outside Bangladeshi High Commission in London

Atika Rehman Published
A screenshot shows Sikh activist Paramjeet Singh Pamma scuffling with a Hindu protester before being separate by police in London on December 27. — Screengrab via X/@SFJ_US_Official
A screenshot shows Sikh activist Paramjeet Singh Pamma scuffling with a Hindu protester before being separate by police in London on December 27. — Screengrab via X/@SFJ_US_Official
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

LONDON: A demonstration outside the Bangladeshi High Commission in London on Saturday briefly turned tense when pro-Khalistan Sikh activists and a small group of Hindu protesters confronted each other, prompting police intervention.

The Khalistan Movement wants an independent Sikh state carved out of India and dates back to India and Pakistan’s independence in 1947, when the idea was pushed forward in negotiations preceding the partition of the Punjab region between the two new countries.

The protest was held in connection with reports of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. During the gathering, Paramjeet Singh Pamma, identified by organisers as a coordinator of the Khalistan Referendum campaign, was involved in a brief scuffle with an Indian Hindu protester.

Metropolitan Police officers on duty intervened quickly, separating the individuals and dispersing the groups from close proximity to the mission building. No injuries were reported.

Following the incident, pro-Khalistan Sikh protesters formed a cordon near the embassy entrance and continued their demonstration.

They raised political slogans, accusing the Indian government of involvement in the killings of Hardeep Singh Nijjar and others. Police maintained a presence to prevent further confrontation and said the situation was brought under control.

India has designated Pamma as a “most wanted terrorist” — a charge he and his supporters reject. He currently resides in the United Kingdom. UK authorities have not announced any charges against him, and previous Indian requests related to his extradition have not resulted in court action.

The Metropolitan Police did not issue any immediate statement on arrests or further action.

Nijjar was shot dead at the age of 45 by masked gunmen outside the temple he presided over after being wanted by Indian authorities for alleged terrorism offences and conspiracy to commit murder — accusations he denied. His murder in June 2023 near his home in Vancouver sparked a diplomatic storm between India and Canada.

Similarly, in November 2023, US authorities thwarted a plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the United States and issued a warning to India over concerns the government in New Delhi was involved, the Financial Times (FT) reported.

In October 2024, an Indian intelligence official and an Indian national indicted for their role in the plot to kill Pannun, according to the US Justice Department.

Meanwhile, in March this year, India asked the US to list Sikhs For Justice, a separatist group, as a terrorist organisation — a point that came up during talks between Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and visiting US national intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard.

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
World

Atika Rehman is a travel buff and a foodie, who tweets @AtikaRehman.

Atika Rehman

Read more

United We Stand
Dec 28, 2025 11:50pm
We as South Asian from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal currently living in UK, USA, UAE and Saudi Arabia are representing our respective countries. So please be respectful to one another and enjoy a better life in Europe, USA and Middle East. Thanks to all.
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Mixed messaging
Updated 12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

In case the parleys fail, a return to full-scale war would be the likely outcome.
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Beyond headcounts
Updated 11 Jul, 2026

Beyond headcounts

WORLD Population Day has traditionally prompted discussions on population growth and fertility rates. This year’s...
Relying on remittances
11 Jul, 2026

Relying on remittances

NO matter how important workers’ remittances are, the record inflow of $41.6bn in FY26 should remind us of the...
Official passports
11 Jul, 2026

Official passports

OUR lawmakers’ sense of entitlement is jarring. Through a set of three laws, the MPAs of KP have quietly granted...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe