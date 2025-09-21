E-Paper | September 21, 2025

Sikh panel flays India for visa denial to pilgrims

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 21, 2025 Updated September 21, 2025 05:38am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) has condemned the Indian government’s repeated denial of permission to Sikh pilgrims to visit Pakistan for their religious rituals and unanimously passed a resolution against this action.

The 9th meeting of the PSGPC was held at the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) head office under the chairmanship of PSGPC President and Punjab Minorities Minister Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora here on Saturday.

Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora said this act of the Indian government was a blatant violation of religious freedom and fundamental human rights, which had deeply hurt the sentiments of Sikhs around the world.

He said Pakistan had always welcomed Sikh pilgrims to sacred sites such as Nankana Sahib, Kartarpur, and Panja Sahib, yet the Indian government continued to deprive its own citizens of this basic right.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack in April last, the Indian government had imposed a ban on its citizens from travelling to Pakistan.

Mr Arora said Pakistan had introduced an online visa facility for pilgrims from around the world, especially from the UK, Canada, and the USA, to make it easier for them to visit Pakistan, whereas India was denying this very right to its own citizens.

ETPB Chairman Dr. Sajid Mahmood Chauhan said the government of Pakistan had always given top priority to the preservation and maintenance of gurdwaras and other sacred sites. Despite the recent floods, Kartarpur and other gurdwaras were reopened for pilgrims within 24 hours, which demonstrates Pakistan’s seriousness and commitment, he added.

Additional Secretary Shrines Nasser Mushtaq stated that PSGPC and ETPB were continuously working to enhance facilities for Sikh pilgrims and ensure complete religious freedom for those visiting Pakistan.

He said Pakistan was fully prepared to host Sikh pilgrims from India and across the world. “This is why pilgrims, upon returning home, chant ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ and carry messages of love and peace.”

The meeting also called upon the international community and the United Nations to take effective measures to stop India from violating religious freedom.

Those present at the meeting included PSGPC General Secretary Satwant Kaur, Vice President Sardar Mahesh Singh, Dr. Sardar Mimpal Singh, Sardar Tara Singh, Sardar Gyan Singh, Sardar Satwant Singh, Sardar Hameet Singh, Sardar Sahib Singh, and Sardar Bhagat Singh.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2025

