E-Paper | July 10, 2026

PTI rejects govt’s offer for negotiations, cites directions from Imran

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The PTI has said that it will not engage in negotiations with the federal government. Party Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram said the stance was taken following the instructions of party founder Imran Khan.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated his offer for talks with the opposition but also emphasised that dialogue between the two sides could only proceed on “legitimate matters”.

Later that day, Akram appeared on ARY News programme ‘The 11th Hour’, where he was asked if the PTI wants to negotiate with the government. He categorically said that the party was “not interested” in talks.

“I met Secretary General Salman Akram Raja and he said that Imran instructed the party not to engage with the government in any way,“ Akram explained.

“He also ordered that if anyone approaches Achakzai sahib or Allama Raja Nasir sahib for any matter, they have the authority to decide whether or not they want to talk,” he added, referring to Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP) leaders Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas.

Akram further said that the two opposition alliance leaders would decide how to respond to the government’s invitation. He added that, while speaking with the TTAP, he noted that other “friends” within the alliance are in favour of talks.

“Since Imran Khan instructed the PTI against starting talks, under the directions of Salman Akram Raja, we rejected the offer,” he said.

Asked if the party would announce a protest movement, Akram said that, unless a direct order is issued by Imran, Achakzai has the power to call a strike.

“He called for a wheel-jam strike on February 8,” he added. “We have activities to carry out on our own; then we participate as part of an alliance.“

“When the alliance makes a call, we will be ready, but there must be mobilisation or preparedness. So he gave the KP chief minister the responsibility to start the street movement.”

On December 21, the second and last day of a “national conference” held by TTAP, the participants had agreed that the door to dialogue must never be closed in a democracy.

They were of the opinion that in light of the ongoing national crisis, the country needed a new Charter of Democracy more than ever before.

The same day, political leaders, including ruling PML-N stalwarts, from across the spectrum called for dialogue and restraint to achieve stability in the country, saying that political confrontation was causing instability and violence.

The matter of talks between the opposition, mainly the PTI, and the government has been in the news since last year.

After more than a year of heightened tensions, the two sides commenced dialogue in the last week of December 2024 to bring down political temperatures. But despite weeks of negotiations, the dialogue process stalled on major issues — the formation of two judicial commissions to probe the protests of May 9, 2023 and Nov 26, 2024, and the release of PTI prisoners.

The Shehbaz government once again extended a dialogue offer to the opposition PTI in February this year as National Assembly (NA) Speaker Ayaz Sadiq insisted that the option of talks had never been dropped.

However, a day after the PM made the offer, the PTI refused it, with party leader Asad Qaiser asking how they could enter a dialogue with the government when the rulers had stepped up the crackdown on the party.

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Nadeem Shah USA
Dec 24, 2025 10:40pm
Toddler wants his golden rattler.... silver won't do
Recommend 0
Mohsin
Dec 24, 2025 11:39pm
Imran is stubborn. This trait of his got him into this mess. He wouldn't have been able to change the system iby himself. Had he been a politician he would have worked on it slowly. The people adored him and would have followed him anyehere, Unfortunately this was't a cricket team of seventeen or so players whom he could order around with his authoritarian mindset. This was a nation of 230 million people. He should have studied and learnt from the successful politicians within the system.
Recommend 0
Ali Saryawala
Dec 24, 2025 11:45pm
If cooked up charges are dropped on PTIs senior leaders perhaps then IK will allow it's leaders who are presently free to hold talks with the govt and even the establishment.
Recommend 0
syed
Dec 25, 2025 12:27am
This decision (not negotiating) is beyond logic! who is he refusing to negotiate he has stated that he will NOT T talk to PML N, PPP the party he wants to negotiate with has flatly declared that they will not negotiate. he is polluting the atmosphere by continually abusing them What does will Imran Khan achieve by not negotiating. There are saner elements in PTI who see dialogue as the ONLY way Imran is not only egoistic, stubborn, short-sighted, removed from reality, but also misled
Recommend 0
S. A. M.
Dec 25, 2025 04:33am
They have no contact with Imran khan. This is what is said. So how come Mr Akram got to hear from Imran on the way forward with the offered negotiations with ruling party.
Recommend 0

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