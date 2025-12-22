Door to talks must never be shut: TTAP

• Opposition alliance calls for fresh Charter of Democracy, with release of ‘political prisoners’

• Demands ‘independent’ judiciary and neutral Chief Election Commissioner • Preparations for countrywide protest movement underway, says Afridi

• Khokhar-led panel formed to mobilise masses

• Nationwide strikes to be called soon, Feb 8 to be observed as ‘black day’

ISLAMABAD: The opposition alliance Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP) on Sunday highlighted the need for a new Charter of Democracy — agreeing that the option of talks should never be closed — and put forth demands including an “independent” judiciary and election commission, as well as the release of “political prisoners”, which it believed were necessary for restoring stability in the country.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, who also participated in the TTAP conference held in the federal capital, told the media after the gathering concluded that preparations for a countrywide protest movement were underway and that a call would soon be given to hold nationwide wheel-jam and shutter-down strikes.

Besides, he also announced the observation of a “black day” at the national and international levels on Feb 8, which will mark the second anniversary of the general elections under which the existing parliament has been functioning.

During the conference, it was decided to form a committee headed by TTAP Vice Chairman Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, with members including Dr Amjad Ali, Ali Asghar, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Zain Shah, to constitute committees at the provincial and district levels to mobilise the masses.

The TTAP will also organise conferences in all provincial headquarters and engage bar councils, civil society and the public to make efforts for the restoration of the Constitution, rule of law and democracy in Pakistan.

‘Independent judges, ECP’

According to the declaration of the conference, democracy was not possible without free and fair elections, and efforts would be made to ensure free and fair polls.

The participants demanded the immediate appointment of a neutral chief election commissioner and that the next elections should be held under a reconstituted Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). They also demanded an independent investigation into the elections of Feb 8, 2024, to identify those responsible for “rigging” and punish them.

The meeting was of the view that the judiciary had been dismantled through the 26th and 27th Constitutional Amendments. The participants alleged that conscientious judges, including former Justices Mansoor Ali Shah, Athar Minallah and Shams Mehmood Mirza, were forced to leave the institution, while arrangements were being made to sideline the remaining ones.

Most recently, Islamabad High Court’s Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri was removed as a judge.

They demanded the restoration of the judiciary in accordance with the original 1973 Constitution.

‘Political prisoners’

The conference condemned the convictions of PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife, and the inhumane treatment of his sisters, including incidents of being dragged by their hair and the use of chemical water cannons. They demanded the release of “political prisoners”, including Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Ejaz Chaudhry, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Sarfraz Cheema, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Ali Wazir, and Haji Abdul Samad.

The participants condemned the registration of cases against Grand Democratic Alliance’s Murtaza Jatoi and Sindh United Party’s Zain Shah.

The TTAP also condemned the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act (Peca), alleging that it was passed to curtail media freedom. It also showed concern over the economic strangulation of the Dawn Media Group. The narcotics case against journalist Matiullah Jan was strongly denounced. The alliance expressed complete solidarity with journalists who had lost their jobs prevalent system and condemned the cases registered against human rights activist Advocate Imaan Mazari and her spouse, Hadi Ali Chattha.

The participants were of the view that statements and reports regarding the deployment of Pakistan’s armed forces in Gaza reflected alarming non-transparency. They demanded that the nation be taken into confidence before any decision was made.

It stated that, according to the World Bank, over 44 per cent of Pakistan’s population lived below the poverty line, while International Monetary Fund reports indicated corruption amounting to Rs5.30 trillion.

The participants alleged that the government had failed to curb unemployment, inflation and poverty, and lacked a roadmap for relief.

They also expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Sindh and Balochistan. The TTAP demanded the release of Baloch Yakjehti Committee leader Mahrang Baloch and other detained Baloch activists.

The alliance demanded the implementation of the unanimous resolutions passed by the KP Assembly jirga and the release of outstanding federal dues to the province. It further called for lifting the ban on the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement.

They said that under the 18th Amendment, minerals belonged to the provinces. Entering into international mining agreements without taking provincial governments and local populations into confidence would be a violation of the Constitution and the spirit of the 18th Amendment.

The participants demanded the immediate restoration of student unions across the country.

In view of the ongoing national crisis, the conference unanimously agreed that the door to dialogue must never be closed in a democracy. They said the country needed a new Charter of Democracy more than ever before.

Those who attended the conference included TTAP chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Asad Qaiser, Salman Akram Raja, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Javed Hashmi, Junaid Akbar, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, BNP chief Akhtar Mengal, former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, Afrasiab Khattak, Safdar Abbasi, former Jamaat-i-Islami senator Mushtaq Ahmed, and Syed Zain Shah.

KP CM Afridi later told reporters that, as per the directions of the PTI founder, preparations for the countrywide movement had been started.

“We will meet every person and will tell them to wait for the second call. We will go to Rawalpindi, Lahore, KP and other parts of the country,” he said while replying to a question.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2025