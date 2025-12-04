From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: ‘Stop propaganda’

KARACHI: “We are not prepared to yield even an inch of our territory,” Mr Mohammad Yusuf Khattak, General Secretary of the Pakistan Muslim League declared in Karachi on Saturday [Dec 30]. Commenting on the recent communication from the [US] Gover­nment urging the Governments of Pakistan and Afghanistan to settle their border dispute, Mr Khattak told the [news agency] that America should ask the Afghan Government to stop her rabid anti-Pakistan propaganda.

He said that the Durand Line was the accepted international boundary between Afghanistan and Pakistan and the Afghan Government must be made to respect it. The General Secretary of the Pakistan Muslim League asserted that even in the face of grave provocations from Afghanistan, the Pakistan Government had adopted a policy of patience towards its Muslim neighbour. If Pakistan had wanted she could have retaliated by allowing the pro-Amanullah elements in the tribal territory and Afghanistan to overthrow the present regime “which is frightfully unpopular in the tribal belt and Afghanistan” but she did nothing of the sort and has continued to show latitude to the Kabul Government. — News agencies

