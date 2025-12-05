From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Land commission

KARACHI: The decisions of the Government to appoint a Commission to recommend reforms in land tenure and an Agricultural Inquiry Committee to report on methods and scope of modernising agriculture in the country were announced by Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan while inaugurating the second session of the Food and Agriculture Committee yesterday [Dec 4]... . Under the present constitution land reform, the Prime Minister said, was a provincial subject. … The Prime Minister asserted: “I wish to state ... that my Government will not fail the people of Pakistan in achieving the objective that we all have in view.” He also announced that a Bill to establish an Agricultural Development Finance Corporation to expand facilities for financing and to promote development and modernisation of agriculture, will be presented to Parliament at its next session.

In his … address the Prime Minister explained to the Committee Government’s plan to improve and ameliorate the conditions of 80 per cent of the population through “healthy development of agriculture and enlightened land reform policy”.

