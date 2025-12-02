E-Paper | December 04, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Exploiting students

MULTAN: Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today [Dec 1] urged the students to frustrate the designs of vested interests who wanted to incite them to acts of violence. He said certain elements wanted to use the student community for their ulterior motives. For this purpose, they did not hesitate to incite them even to acts of “Gherao” and “Jalao” in order to serve their own political ends. The [PM] was … talking to a delegation of … students here… . He said the students should devote themselves to their studies as the future of the country depended on them. They should expose and counter those forces who wanted to undermine solidarity of the country... . — News agencies

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Islamabad,] Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Defence Aziz Ahmed said ... a well-trained and well-equipped Airport Security Force would be established soon to undertake the security at airports. He was speaking in the National Assembly on an adjournment motion … seeking a discussion on ... [the] explosion at Karachi airport. … The Minister said the new force would undertake security of the entire airport areas.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2025

