From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Opposition decisions

LAHORE: The legislators’ convention, which began here today [Dec 3] under the chairmanship of Acting Leader of the Opposition Maulana Mufti Mahmud, discussed in depth the political situation in the special context of recent decision to refuse to have a dialogue with the Government and to resign from the Assemblies “at an appropriate time”.

The convention … is being attended by about 45 MNAs, MPAs and Senators from all over the country as well as the heads of Opposition parties… . … Although nothing could be said with certainty indications are that the convention would not take any final decisions on the crucial issues. The leadership of various parties appears to be interested in explaining the gravity of the situation arising from the adoption of the Fourth Amendment… . — Staff correspondent

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from London,] the 700-year old monarchy in Laos has been abolished, the 19-month-old coalition Government dissolved and the Lao Peoples Democratic Republic established, Vientiane Radio said today [Dec 3]. The broadcast … said 78-year-old King Savang Vathana had abdicated following a two-day congress of people’s representatives… .

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2025