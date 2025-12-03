E-Paper | December 05, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Israeli air raids

News agencies Published December 3, 2025 Updated December 3, 2025 06:09am
BEIRUT: Nearly 100 Lebanese and Palestinians were believed to have been killed, and more than 100 wounded in Israeli air raids today [Dec 2] on three Palestinian refugee camps in north and south Lebanon, authoritative sources said here… . … Informed sources said 30 Israeli war planes launched their heaviest air raid for months on the refugee camps. … A Palestinian spokesman announced that the planes also hit a school and a kindergarten in the Batait Nabatiyeh camp, completely destroying the kindergarten. Informed Lebanese source said the Israeli planes dropped delayed-action bombs, and devices, including American-made “Smart” bombs. A military spokesman warned against possible toys or booby-trapped objects.

[Meanwhile, as reported by the staff correspondent from Lahore,] the heads of Oppo­s­i­t­ion parties met here this evening [Dec2] under the chairmanship of Chief of the Tehr­ik-i-Istiqlal, Air Marshal (Retd) Asghar Khan, to discuss the present political situation and their future course of action. … Briefing newsmen, Mr Asghar Khan said there was complete unanimity among the leaders that there should be no dialogue with the ruling party.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2025

