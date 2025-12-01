From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Ill-gotten money

MULTAN: A law to forfeit ill-gotten money and property is under active consideration, Federal Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Mr Meraj Khalid, said here today [Nov 30]. Addressing a Press conference he said details of the proposed law were being discussed by the [PPP] and it might be brought before the National Assembly in the near future. He said framing of such a law, which would be applicable to people belonging to all walks of life, was necessary to stamp out corruption from society. He said people were amassing wealth through illegal means in cities and villages alike. He held what he called upstarts, chaudhris, etc. responsible for many social evils... .

The Minister said the evil-doers must understand that they would be accountable... . [He] said that a law to curb corruption and malpractices among public representatives, including Ministers, had already been introduced in the [NA]. He said there should be no cause for the Opposition “to get jittery about this law” as it would be equally applicable to Government party members. … He said so far there was no law to check corruption among politicians.

