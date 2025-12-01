PM stresses need to change societal approach for curbing AIDS

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stressed the urgent societal need for eliminating the stigma associated with AIDS and ending discriminatory attitudes towards the individuals affected by the disease.

In his message on World AIDS Day falling on Monday (today), the premier noted that ensuring access to treatment, adopting modern medical facilities, and promoting cooperation at the community level could help change societal attitudes towards HIV/AIDS.

“Pakistan joined the international community in reaffirming, with a strong voice, its resolve to eliminate major challenges such as AIDS to public health and to ensure protection from this disease for all,” a press release from the PM’s Office Media Wing quoted the prime minister as saying.

In this context, he said the federal government, in collaboration with provincial governments, was committed to ensuring that initiatives at the local level yielded meaningful results.

Premier sees immense room for improvement in ‘public-level diagnosis, access to treatment and community awareness’

The premier continued that the protection of health was a fundamental civil right and providing equal opportunities for prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and care remained a priority of the government.

‘Overcoming barriers’

This year, the day is being observed under the theme, “Over­coming Barriers and Changing the Attitude Towards AIDS”.

“This theme highlights the importance of confronting new challenges with renewed determination,” he said.

The HIV epidemic, he said, while testing the effectiveness and performance of health systems worldwide, also reminded them to formulate comprehensive strategies to combat this disease and further strengthen their health systems.

The premier expressed this opinion that transforming public response and attitudes towards this disease was extremely important.

“While the governments’ focus remains on strengthening the efficiency of the health system and ensuring its reach to all citizens, it is equally essential to listen to the voices of people affected by HIV.”

The prime minister said through compassion, innovation in the health system and investment in its improvement, the governments could strengthen and diversify their collective response to HIV.

‘Face challenges with empathy’

Despite advancements in the health sector, particularly in AIDS treatment, he said there “remained immense room for improvement in public-level diagnosis, access to treatment, and community awareness”. “We must collectively confront these challenges with empathy and seriousness.”

PM Shehbaz further emphasised that priority measures to eliminate AIDS included improving access to treatment, ending discrimination, and preventing parent-to-child transmission of HIV.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2025