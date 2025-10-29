E-Paper | October 29, 2025

3,995 children in Sindh are HIV positive, minister told

APP Published October 29, 2025 Updated October 29, 2025 07:52am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI: Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho was informed on Tuesday that the spread of HIV in Sindh had reached an “extremely alarming” level, with 3,995 registered HIV-positive children in the province.

A high-level meeting on the alarming rise of HIV cases across Sindh was chaired by the health minister. She was briefed by officials that more than 600,000 quack doctors are operating in Sindh, 40 per cent of them in Karachi alone.

The officials said that major causes of the spread of HIV include unregulated and unethical medical practices, unsafe blood transfusions, illegal clinics, unregistered blood banks, re-use and repackaging of syringes, contaminated injections, cannula centres, reuse of razors by barbers, sale of hospital waste, unscreened blood, and unsafe dental tools.

The minister issued strict directives to all SSPs and deputy commissioners to immediately shut down illegal health facilities and take decisive action against quackery and unsafe medical practices.

She ordered mandatory screening of pregnant women to prevent any mother-to-child virus transmission.

She instructed the Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC) and police to ensure that sealed healthcare units would not re-open.

The minister also directed that sale of hospital waste must be stopped immediately, and a complete list of licensed blood banks be issued, while unregistered blood banks should be closed without delay.

She warned that compromised blood screening poses a deadly risk, while unhygienic dental procedures, unsafe circumcision practices, and exposure to infected waste put thousands of children especially garbage pickers at risk.

Dr Pechuho stressed that people using drugs and other vulnerable groups must not be harassed, but supported through awareness and prevention, as they are patients deserving medical protection, not exploitation.

She instructed the SHCC to strengthen oversight at the district level and warned that unsealing of facilities involved in illegal medical practices will not be tolerated.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Caution for now
29 Oct, 2025

Caution for now

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc for the fourth monetary policy review ...
Going rogue
29 Oct, 2025

Going rogue

WHEN officials of sensitive agencies are accused of breaking the law, the state needs to thoroughly investigate, and...
AI in Urdu
29 Oct, 2025

AI in Urdu

AMERICAN technology giant Meta has introduced, or perhaps one should say, unleashed AI on speakers of the Urdu...
Istanbul impasse
Updated 28 Oct, 2025

Istanbul impasse

Intelligence-based operations must be conducted to prevent militants from crossing the border, and targeting innocent Pakistanis.
Toxic skies
28 Oct, 2025

Toxic skies

THAT time of year is upon us again when Punjab’s cities start to choke under a grey pall. The minarets of...
Tomato relief
28 Oct, 2025

Tomato relief

LIMITED tomato imports from Iran and small supplies from Sindh and Swat have finally reduced the pressure on...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe