HIV/AIDS shock

OVER the past two decades, Pakistan has faced several HIV eruptions and the ignominy of ranking second among nations with the sharpest rise in HIV cases in the Asia-Pacific region. Sadly, not even the scale of the crisis has spurred the government into action. The Sindh health minister has been told about the “extremely alarming” HIV spread, which includes 3,995 registered HIV positive children in the province and over 600,000 fake doctors; 40pc operate in Karachi. Officials cited unethical medical practices, risky blood transfusions from unregulated blood banks, contaminated syringes, dental equipment and razors, and the sale of hospital waste as causes. The tragedy is compounded by violations of global SOPs. Mundane directives are not the way forward. The calamity should compel the authorities to create accountability processes and databanks, with certified medics and ample resources to repair the rickety healthcare system.

The battle against HIV/AIDS involves a preventable and treatable virus; but the social stigma arising out of misconceptions has worsened matters. Therefore, awareness about the causes and the manner in which the virus attacks the immune system should be created in schools and colleges. Ending HIV/AIDS entails reaching each patient and everyone at risk, among them drug addicts, commercial sex workers and the transgender community. The authorities must scale up testing, crack down on quacks, ensure a steady supply of the mandatory antiretroviral therapy and implement stringent infection control measures at health units and blood banks. Without a pro-citizen stance and global medical advancements to combat this health emergency, upsurges and mortalities cannot be blocked. Additionally, policies and campaigns must be framed to alleviate poverty, keep children in school and create a reliable health infrastructure. Above all, societal attitudes have to change so that seeking treatment does not become a casualty of shame.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2025