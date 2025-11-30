E-Paper | December 04, 2025

CDA, AKU in advanced talks on new Islamabad teaching hospital

Kashif Abbasi Published November 30, 2025
Pims, which is a tertiary care hospital and gets emergency patients from across the country, has started referring emergency patients out due to lack of beds. — Photo by Muhammad Asim/File
ISLAMABAD: A new teaching hospital in Islamabad is on the cards as talks between the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Aga Khan University are at an advanced stage.

Though the CDA has not officially confirmed the site for the teaching hospital, sources said the facility will likely be set up in the Chak Shahzad area adjacent to the National Institute of Health (NIH), where the authority has 40 acres available for a new health facility.

Sources said that a couple of months ago, the CDA had offered land to Aga Khan University in Sector I-12, but the university refused, considering the site adjacent to NIH more feasible for a teaching hospital.

Both sides held another meeting on the proposed project on Saturday.

According to a press release issued here, Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa and Aziz Jan, Chief of Facilities and Administrative Services at Aga Khan University, met at the CDA headquarters on Saturday.

The meeting discussed the establishment of a state-of-the-art teaching and tertiary care hospital in Islamabad, the press release said.

It added that the CDA chairman assured full support for the establishment of the Aga Khan University Teaching Hospital in the federal capital.

He said the hospital would play a significant role not only in healthcare services but also in research and medical education.

Mr Randhawa said the project would prove to be an important milestone in the field of health and medical education in Islamabad. He said that the establishment of the Aga Khan University Teaching Hospital would be a major advancement in the healthcare sector.

Aziz Jan said the university’s teaching hospital would provide patients with the best medical care and facilities.

Meanwhile, the press release quoted the CDA chief as saying that the expertise of Aga Khan University would be utilised to improve the medical facilities provided to CDA employees at CDA Hospital.

Mr Randhawa expressed the desire for a partnership with Aga Khan University to further enhance the educational facilities under CDA’s administration.

He added that providing the best facilities to the citizens of Islamabad remains among the authority’s top priorities.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025

Kashif Ali Abbasi is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with 17 years of experience in journalism. He covers sports, the education sector, and civic issues. He can be found on X at @AbbasiKashif833.

