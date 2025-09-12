E-Paper | September 12, 2025

AKU launches its first full campus outside Pakistan

From the Newspaper Published September 12, 2025 Updated September 12, 2025 08:33am

KARACHI: The Aga Khan University (AKU) inaugurated a new campus in Kampala, Uganda.

The inauguration marks the first “full-scale campus expansion outside of Pakistan” since the AKU’s founding in 1983, according to a press release issued on Thursday.

The ceremony was presided over by Prince Rahim Aga Khan, who is AKU’s chancellor, and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

Princess Zahra Aga Khan, the AKU’s pro-chancellor, and Uganda’s First Lady Janet Museveni were also present. The establishment of a campus outside Pakistan “is a fulfilment of the charter granted by the Pakistan government, which designated the AKU as an international university”, the statement said.

“At this campus, the AKU will invest in developing the potential of Ugandans,” the Aga Khan said in his address. “My hope is that ambitious young people and skilled professionals will not need to leave their home country to study or practise at the highest level.

“And many Ugandans will not have to travel abroad to obtain advanced health care,” he added.

The inaugural academic session of the AKU’s Kampala campus will commence later this year with the enrolment of the first batch of undergraduate students to a four-year Bachelor of Nursing Science programme.

President Museveni conferred Uganda’s highest civil award — the Most Excellent Order of the Pearl of Africa — on Prince Rahim Aga Khan during the ceremony.

The AKU has maintained a presence in Uganda and the East African region since 2000. “These countries have benefited immensely from the foundational knowledge, capacity, and technological advancements pioneered and established in Pakistan,” the press release said.

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Climate emergency
Updated 12 Sep, 2025

Climate emergency

The devastation will test both the state’s resolve and ability to rehabilitate displaced communities.
Peace committee
12 Sep, 2025

Peace committee

THE formation of a national-level committee to deal with hate speech, extremism and terrorism can only be welcomed....
Gen Z revolt
12 Sep, 2025

Gen Z revolt

NEPAL’S restless youth have shaken the political order. What began as outrage over a sweeping ban on 26 social...
Widening war
Updated 11 Sep, 2025

Widening war

By striking in Doha, Israel has crossed a line with profound implications for regional security.
Public insecurity
11 Sep, 2025

Public insecurity

BIG Brother has been watching us. There have been multiple disclosures over the past year about how the activities ...
Tax directory
11 Sep, 2025

Tax directory

THE government’s decision to publish tax records — payments and declared incomes — of taxpayers may be...