Aga Khan University wants alternative site for teaching hospital

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is considering earmarking land near National Institute of Health (NIH) in Chak Shahzad for a teaching and tertiary care hospital under the Aga Khan University.

Sources said the university wanted to set up a teaching hospital in Islamabad.

The CDA therefore earmarked land for it in Sector I-12, but the university requested for some more options.

Sources in the CDA said 40 acres were available for the teaching hospital in Chak Shahzad and the civic body’s management had been considering it seriously for the teaching hospital. They said once finalised, the matter would be placed before the CDA Board and after approval, a summary would be sent to the federal cabinet for final approval.

CDA considers alloting land in Chak Shahzad

When contacted CDA spokesperson Shahid Kiani said: “ We had earmarked land for Aga Khan teaching hospital/university in Sector I-12, but the university asked for some other place,” he said, adding that various options are under consideration; no site has been finalised yet”.

It is relevant to note here that Aga Khan University President Dr Sulaiman Shahabuddin, Chairman Aga Khan Board of Trustees Zakir Mahmood, and other members visited CDA headquarters last Tuesday and held a meeting with CDA Chairman Mohammad Ali Randhawa and other officials.

The meeting discussed the establishment of a state-of-the-art teaching and tertiary care hospital under the Aga Khan University in Islamabad.

The university’s president desired to promote high-quality medical teaching and better healthcare services in Islamabad, and expressed his interest in establishing an integrated teaching and research hospital equipped with international standard medical facilities.

It was decided in the meeting that various options would be considered for allocating a prime and easily accessible location to establish the teaching hospital.

According to a statement issued by CDA after the meeting, Mohammad Ali Randhawa assured his full support for the establishment of the Aga Khan University Teaching Hospital, stating that this initative of the university would prove to be a significant milestone in the field of health care and medical education in the capital.

Furthermore he said the university would play an important role not only in healthcare but also in the fields of research and education.

“Aga Khan University Teaching Hospital will provide the best and quality medical facilities not only to the twin cities but also to patients from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” the CDA chairman said.

He said providing best facilities to the citizens of Islamabad were among their top priorities, and work was underway on several projects in this regard to ensure that the capital is developed on modern lines.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025