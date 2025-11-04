E-Paper | November 04, 2025

Country’s healthcare system on decline: minister

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 4, 2025 Updated November 4, 2025 06:30am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Health Mustafa Kamal on Monday said that the healthcare system in Pakistan was far from ideal.

“Globally, the focus of healthcare has changed — it is no longer about treating illness but about preventing people from getting sick in the first place,” he said while addressing the participants of Pharmacovigilance Workshop.

He underscored the urgent need to shift Pakistan’s health system from a treatment-based model to one centered on prevention, awareness, and lifestyle improvement.

Mr Kamal noted that countries around the world have adopted lifestyle medicine, a system that promoted wellness without overreliance on medicines.

“The world has committed itself to systems that protect people from becoming patients. Unfortunately, Pakistan’s medical infrastructure remains in a state of decline,” he remarked.

He emphasised that true healthcare begins outside hospital walls, starting with environmental and preventive measures.

“Due to the lack of a functional healthcare system, our hospitals are overburdened with patients. Seventy percent of diseases in Pakistan are caused by contaminated water. If clean drinking water were available, hospital loads would drop by at least 70 percent,” the minister said.

He pointed out the critical need for a comprehensive sewage treatment system, stating, “From Gilgit-Baltistan to Karachi, our water sources are spreading diseases. Local-level sewage treatment systems are essential if we are to improve public health.”

Discussing future trends in healthcare, he said, “Within the next ten years, the world will have overcome cancer. Yet, we risk remaining entangled in debates over whether vaccines are permissible or not.”

Mr. Kamal expressed deep concern over Pakistan’s high burden of hepatitis, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, noting that the country ranked among the highest globally for these conditions.

He announced that the Ministry of Health was establishing a modern Healthcare Management System at the National Institute of Health to strengthen service delivery and monitoring mechanisms.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unending crisis
Updated 04 Nov, 2025

Unending crisis

COULD something be cooking within the PTI again? Over the weekend, several old and new faces paid visits to the...
Timely advice
04 Nov, 2025

Timely advice

THE World Bank’s latest advice to Pakistan to address its imbalanced preferential trade deals with 10 bilateral...
Nigeria ‘genocide’
04 Nov, 2025

Nigeria ‘genocide’

DONALD Trump’s threat to go into Nigeria “guns-a-blazing” to rescue the country’s Christian population from...
Confused messaging
Updated 03 Nov, 2025

Confused messaging

WHEN it comes to sensitive foreign issues involving Pakistan, there is a need to project a coherent narrative clear...
Unseen work
03 Nov, 2025

Unseen work

WOMEN shoulder the overwhelming majority of unpaid domestic and care work, a new report by the ILO has revealed....
Safer travels
03 Nov, 2025

Safer travels

THE e-challan system to end the misuse of traffic laws in Karachi has set politics on fire. The ruling PPP’s...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe