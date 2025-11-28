E-Paper | March 05, 2026

Security operation conducted in Peshawar

APP Published November 28, 2025
PESHAWAR: A major joint search and strike operation was conducted by the Pakistan Army, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and capital city police in several areas of the provincial capital on Thursday.

The operation took place in Phandu, Akhunabad, Akhunabad Graveyard, Yakatoot, and surrounding localities. The action was carried out under a special security plan supervised by the commander of 102 Brigade and relevant divisional superintendents of police.

During the operation, the security forces conducted thorough street-by-street searches in various sectors. The operation resulted in the arrest of several suspects including individuals possessing illegal weapons, unregistered tenants, illegally residing Afghan nationals, and anti-social elements.

The security forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the arrested suspects. Comprehensive investigations are currently underway from the arrested individuals. The police have confirmed that indiscriminate action against anti-social elements continues with full support from all security units.

According to police officials, additional security measures have been implemented across the district including enhanced patrolling, snap-checking at key locations, and special checkpoints at all entry and exit points of the city.

Published in Dawn, November 28th, 2025

