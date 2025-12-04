Steps urged to integrate special persons into society

PESHAWAR: Functions were held in different districts on Wednesday to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities with speakers calling for steps to ensure integration of differently-abled persons into the society.

Speaking at a function held in Peshawar, health minister Mian Khaliqur Rehman said his department was strengthening rehabilitation services to assist those hit by violence and terrorism to ensure their participation in national development.

Paraplegic Centre Peshawar organised the function titled ‘Fostering Disability-Inclusive Societies for Advancing Social Progress in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’ in collaboration with International Committee of the Red Cross to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Mr Rehman said the government was committed to providing support to the people suffering from various physical disabilities. “They should be encouraged and backed by a supportive society,” he added.

Functions mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities

He lauded the vital role played by the paraplegic centre to rehabilitate those hit by violence, natural disasters, and traffic accidents.

Differently-abled persons participated in various activities, designed to highlight their skills and promote their full inclusion in society, according to a press release.

Head of ICRC sub-delegation Bruno Radicchi said: “Our physical rehabilitation programme is dedicated not just by providing comprehensive services such as the delivery of over 43,000 artificial limbs and 136,000 supportive devices since 2009, but more essentially it also contributed to promoting the societal integration of persons with physical disabilities.”

Paraplegic centre’s chief executive officer Dr Syed Mohammad Ilyas said they had extended their services across Pakistan and neighbouring Afghanistan.

A special poetry session was also held on the occasion, where differently-abled persons narrated significance of their empowerment and societal inclusion.

In Lower Dir, the Sada Foundation, an NGO, organised a ceremony in Timergara to mark the day.

The event aimed to encourage persons with disabilities and highlight their dignified role in society.

Certificates and awards were distributed among outstanding special children.

Similarly, the district administration also organised a khuli kutchery for differently-abled persons to listen to their problems.

Helping Hand for Relief and Development, an NGO working for uplift of special children in Lower Dir, also arranged a colourful event in Talash to mark the day.

In Mohmand, a function was organised by Al-Khidmat Foundation in Ghazi Beg area of Halimzai to mark the day.

Addressing the ceremony, foundation’s district president Dr Muhammad Israr Ali, patron-in-chief Mohammad Saeed Khan, and others said differently-abled persons were an important part of the society and that it was their responsibility to address their issues.

In Karak, deputy commissioner Asad Sarwar distributed tricycles and hearing aids among special persons at a function.

The district social welfare office arranged the function where parents of special persons, teachers, civil society activists and members of non-governmental organisations were in attendance.

“Disability is not incapacity; if proper support is provided, the special persons can become active and positive members of the society,” Mr Sarwar said on the occasion.

The Bannu administration organised cricket and basketball tournaments for special persons to provide them an opportunity to exhibit their excellence in the field of sports.

Assistant commissioner Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad, sports officer Rizwanullah along with a good number of people from different walks of life watched the games.

The players and other special persons received wheelchairs and gifts at the prize distribution ceremony.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2025