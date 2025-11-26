PA panel calls for tougher action against drug trafficking

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly’s Standing Committee on Home has expressed grave concern over drug trafficking and directed law enforcement agencies and city administration to take all possible measures to curb the menace.

Presiding over the meeting of the committee, Chairperson Faryal Talpur emphasised the need for a strict crackdown on drug dealers, stating that drugs are a curse destroying the future of children.

She directed law enforcement officials, including provincial and city police chiefs and the Karachi Commissioner, to take all possible measures against such crimes.

The meeting was attended, among others, by Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar; committee members Saima Agha, Sohail Anwar Sial, Sham Sundar, Sadia Javed, Khurram Karim Soomro, Muhammad Qasim, Sajjad Ali and Sharq Jamal; and Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon.

The meeting agenda included a discussion on the drug mafia, the performance of the forensic laboratory, the investigation into chemically tainted milk, cases against the land mafia and police operations in the katcha areas.

The home minister told the meeting that a joint operation against drugs was underway across the province in collaboration with the provincial police, excise police and Anti-Narcotics Force, while joint checking by the three agencies was also being strictly carried out at the entry and exit points of Sindh.

Giving a detailed briefing on the actions against criminal elements, IGP Memon said that large-scale operations have been carried out against drug peddlers across the province, under which 12,623 accused have been arrested through 9,810 FIRs. During these operations, 26 accused were injured, while seven were killed.

The IGP also briefed the committee on ongoing operations against the land mafia, stating that 769 accused had been arrested in 326 cases.

The standing committee chairperson said that the land mafia was not acceptable in the province under any circumstances.

Regarding the ongoing operation in the katcha areas, the home minister informed the committee that so far 71 dacoits had surrendered to the law under the surrender policy.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025