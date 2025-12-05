E-Paper | December 05, 2025

Seven-year-old girl dies of dengue

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 5, 2025 Updated December 5, 2025 06:17am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI: A seven-year-old girl died of dengue fever at a private hospital on Thursday, the provincial health department stated.

Official data shows that the girl, hailing from Gwadar, passed away the same day she was admitted to the hospital.

Currently, according to the data, 48 patients are under treatment at government-run and private hospitals in the province. Forty-five patients were discharged on Thursday.

It may be recalled that at least 37 patients have so far died of the mosquito-borne viral infection over the past few months.

According to experts, dengue is not a communicable disease. However, during the first four to five days of fever, an infected person can transmit the virus to mosquitoes, which can then infect others. Even during recovery, if Aedes mosquitoes are around, protection is essential.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

US asylum freeze
Updated 05 Dec, 2025

US asylum freeze

IT is clear that the Trump administration is using last week’s shooting incident, in which two National Guard...
Colours of Basant
05 Dec, 2025

Colours of Basant

THE mood in Lahore is unmistakably festive as the city prepares for Basant’s colourful kites to once again dot the...
Karachi’s death holes
05 Dec, 2025

Karachi’s death holes

THE lidless manholes in Karachi lay bare the failure of the city administration to provide even the bare necessities...
Protection for all
Updated 04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe