Seven-year-old girl dies of dengue

KARACHI: A seven-year-old girl died of dengue fever at a private hospital on Thursday, the provincial health department stated.

Official data shows that the girl, hailing from Gwadar, passed away the same day she was admitted to the hospital.

Currently, according to the data, 48 patients are under treatment at government-run and private hospitals in the province. Forty-five patients were discharged on Thursday.

It may be recalled that at least 37 patients have so far died of the mosquito-borne viral infection over the past few months.

According to experts, dengue is not a communicable disease. However, during the first four to five days of fever, an infected person can transmit the virus to mosquitoes, which can then infect others. Even during recovery, if Aedes mosquitoes are around, protection is essential.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2025