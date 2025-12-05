Noted artist ‘manhandled’ as police accost Aurat March activists

With all roads leading to the Karachi Press Club blocked by authorities, rights activist Sheema Kermani speaks with participants of the Aurat March on a street near the KPC.—Fahim Siddiqi / White Star

KARACHI: A rights activist was ‘briefly detained’ from outside the Karachi Press Club, ahead of a press conference by Aurat March on Thursday over the alleged “abduction” of two Baloch girls.

The organisers said classical dancer and human rights activist Sheema Kermani was also manhandled by police, while other women participants were also “mistreated” by women officers on their way to the KPC.

They claimed women activists were not allowed to reach the press club.

While the authorities refused to give any official account of the incident, a police officer who wished not to be named, said that “extreme vigilance and heightened security measures” had been put in place in the Red Zone, particularly around the KPC, because of security concerns.

The officer said there was a “terrorist threat” and that security had therefore been tightened. The officer denied the arrest of any woman activist.

Protesters roughed up; police claim security tightened due to ‘terror threat’, deny any arrests

However, the activists eventually managed to reach the KPC, where they addressed a press conference.

They said they were set to hold a press conference at the KPC over the alleged “abduction” of 15-year-old Nasreen Baloch and 24-year-old Mahjabeen Baloch. As they arrived, they were pushed and pulled around and were “stopped by the police” at the gate of the KPC.

Rights activist Sheema Kermani spoke with journalists in excruciating pain as she held her right arm.

“We were not being allowed to hold this press conference,” she told journalists.

“I was harshly pulled and pushed around today by the police even though I am a peaceful citizen who only came here today to raise my voice against injustice being done in the form of abducting young Baloch girls,” she said.

She questioned the treatment hurled out at her and the other women.

Sheema wondered aloud “whether this is the working of a fascist government or do we still have a liberal, democratic government? Did we just witness state terrorism on our streets? Why were unarmed peaceful citizens picked up?”

Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) member Qazi Khizar said an activist named Sara was taken by the police from outside the KPC.

Within a few hours, Aurat March confirmed to Dawn that she had been released. He expressed disappointment over how the police surrounded the press club.

Moneeza Ahmed of Aurat March said that they were all there at the KPC to protest the abduction of Nasreen Baloch from Hub last month.

She said that earlier this year, another girl, Mahjabeen Baloch, who is also a victim of polio, was taken from Quetta. “Earlier, there were missing persons who were grownups but now underage girls are also being taken away. Here, too, Sindh police, who otherwise claim to safeguard women, are picking them up illegally.”

On the occasion, Aurat March Karachi also shared four demands while pointing out that the abduction of young Baloch girls was not simply a human rights issue but a feminist and political issue.

“The forced disappearance of women and girls is an attack on their autonomy, activism and their right to exist safely within their own homeland.”

The demands included the immediate recovery and safe return of Nasreen Baloch and Mahjabeen Baloch and an end to the “enforced disappearances” of Baloch people, including the “targeted abduction” of women, minors and persons with disabilities.

They also demanded transparency from state institutions and accountability for every agency involved in the abductions.

Lastly, they wanted protection for families and activists who face retaliation for seeking justice and visibility.

Imtiaz Ali also contributed to this story

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2025