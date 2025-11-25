Aftermath of NA-96 by-poll : Man killed, woman injured in firing on Nawab Waseer’s outhouse

TOBA TEK SINGH: A man was killed and a woman injured, allegedly when unidentified attackers opened fire on the supporters of independent defeated candidate for NA-96 by-poll, ex-MNA Malik Nawab Sher Waseer, late on Sunday, who had gathered at his outhouse.

Lundlianwala, Jaranwala, police registered the first information report (FIR) of the incident against the unknown armed assailants under sections 302, 324 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the complaint of Mr Waseer’s relative Malik Abdul Rehman.

As per the FIR, four unidentified men, armed with Kalashnikov rifles, scaled the boundary wall of Waseer’s outhouse where his workers had gathered in connection with the by-poll, he contested.

The FIR says the attackers opened indiscriminate fire on the workers, leaving one of them identified as Shiyat Ali and a woman, Rani Bibi, critically injured. The attackers fled the scene immediately.

The injured persons were shifted to the Jaranwala THQ Hospital, where doctors referred Ali to Faisalabad’s Allied Hospital given his critical condition.

However, later Ali succumbed to his bullet injuries.

Police are investigating into the incident.

VOTER BOOKED: A man has been booked for recording a video clip, with his mobile phone camera, of his stamping the ballot paper during the NA-96, Jaranwala, by-election, on Sunday, and sharing it on social media.

Complainant Tahir Shahzad, presiding officer of polling station No 335, said in the FIR registered by Jaranwala city police under sections 178, 185 and 188 of the Election Act 2017 that he saw a video clip shared by the suspect, Muzammal Gujjar, on social media showing him (the suspect) stamping the ballot paper on the polling day.

He said the suspect’s act is a violation of the secrecy of ballot under the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Police are conducting raids to arrest the suspect.

Meanwhile, a female voter in the same constituency has also been booked by Jaranwala Saddar police for allegedly taking away the ballot paper, instead of casting the vote, in violation of secrecy of ballot under ECP code of conduct.

The presiding officer of the polling station number No 162 Iram Fatima said in the FIR registered under sections 185 and 187 of The Election Act 2017 and 188 of the PPC that the suspect, Roshan Bibi of Chak 61-GB hid the ballot paper under her scarf and disappeared. No arrest has so far been made.

TWO DIE: A man and a woman died and another man was injured allegedly when their car overturned after hitting the divider near Samundri on Faisalabad Road on Sunday night.

As per Rescue 1122, Munir Ahmad (50), his relative woman Shahida Bibi and a man Akbar Ali were on their way to Chak 475-GB from Lahore, where they had landed after performing Umrah on Sunday.

When they reached near Samundri, their car hit the divider and over turned, resulting in instant death of Munir.

A Rescue 1122 team called on the spot, shifted Shahida and Akbar to the Samundri THQ Hospital, where the woman also died. Akbar was under treatment at the hospital.

Meanwhile, a man died and another was injured on Monday when a tractor-trolley hit their motorcycle on old Bhakkar Bypass Road, Jhang.

A Rescue 1122 report says the deceased was identified as Ali Haider (28), while the injured man, Irfan, wasshifted to the Jhang DHQ Hospital. The accident occurred when Haider was overtaking the tarctor-trolley, the report says.

In another accident, a couple was injured when a car overturned after being hit by another speeding car near Motorway M-3 interchange at Pirmahal late on Sunday.

A Rescue 1122 report says that the injured, identified as Imtiaz Ahmad (35) and his wife Farah Perveen (30), were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Pirmahal.

They were on way to Abdul Hakeem from Rajana when the accident occurred.

SUICIDE: A youth allegedly died by suicide in Millat Town, Gojra, on Monday.

The police say the wife of the dceased, Irfan (24), had left him after some dispute and statted living with her parents.

He tried to reconcile with her but she refused to return home. In a fit of dejection, irfan allegedly hanged himself from a ceiling fan in a room of his house.

THREAT: An Allied Hospital doctor has allegedly been told on telephone by an unknown caller to pay him Rs3 million, otherwise his wife and children will be killed.

Assistant Professor Dr Muhammad Irfan, in the FIR registered by Sargodha Road police under sections 384 of the PPC and 25-D of The Telegraph Act 1985, that the caller told him that he would be informed of the place, where he was to bring the amont, later.

DEATH TOLL RISES: The death toll of the factory boiler blast rose to 21 after a young boy who was injured in the incident two days ago also succumbed to his burns in Allied Hospital, on Monday.

As per the doctors, the deceased was identified as Nadeem (17) of Kassowal, Sahiwal.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025