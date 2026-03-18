E-Paper | March 18, 2026

Sex trafficking victim repatriated from Oman

Our Correspondent Published March 18, 2026 Updated March 18, 2026 07:04am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

GUJRAT: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) repatriated a young woman from Toba Tek Singh who had fallen victim to sex trafficking in Oman.

The victim ‘K’ was brought with the assistance of the FIA office in Muscat and Oman police.

According to officials, she had been trafficked to Oman on the pretext of the job of a beautician.

Initial investigations revealed that the woman was first taken to Islamabad by her paternal aunt ‘S’ on the pretext of a beauty parlour job and the aunt lured her to Oman by promising better opportunities. She was taken to Oman under a false identity, using her name as ‘Sumaira’.

Upon reaching Oman, she was subjected to exploitation and abuse by the trafficking network.

On her arrival at Sialkot International Airport on March 16, ‘K’ was reunited with her family.

FIA Gujranwala zone has registered a case under the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act 2018 against the suspects.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Exit strategy
18 Mar, 2026

Exit strategy

MOST members of the international community, particularly states in the greater Middle East, are gravely concerned...
Unsafe trains
18 Mar, 2026

Unsafe trains

SUNDAY’S accident involving the Shalimar Express has once again brought into sharp focus the deep structural and...
Disappointment in Dhaka
18 Mar, 2026

Disappointment in Dhaka

FOR a side looking for lift-off after a disappointing T20 World Cup, it was despair for Shaheen Shah Afridi’s ...
Missing in action
17 Mar, 2026

Missing in action

NOT exactly known for playing a proactive role in protecting the interests of Muslim nations and populations...
Risk to stability
Updated 17 Mar, 2026

Risk to stability

THE risks to Pakistan’s fragile economic recovery from the US-Israel war on Iran cannot be dismissed. Yet the...
Enrolment push
17 Mar, 2026

Enrolment push

THE federal government has embarked upon the welcome initiative to enrol 25,000 out-of-school children in Islamabad...
Dawn News English
Subscribe