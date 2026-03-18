Sex trafficking victim repatriated from Oman

GUJRAT: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) repatriated a young woman from Toba Tek Singh who had fallen victim to sex trafficking in Oman.

The victim ‘K’ was brought with the assistance of the FIA office in Muscat and Oman police.

According to officials, she had been trafficked to Oman on the pretext of the job of a beautician.

Initial investigations revealed that the woman was first taken to Islamabad by her paternal aunt ‘S’ on the pretext of a beauty parlour job and the aunt lured her to Oman by promising better opportunities. She was taken to Oman under a false identity, using her name as ‘Sumaira’.

Upon reaching Oman, she was subjected to exploitation and abuse by the trafficking network.

On her arrival at Sialkot International Airport on March 16, ‘K’ was reunited with her family.

FIA Gujranwala zone has registered a case under the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act 2018 against the suspects.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026