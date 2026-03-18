E-Paper | March 18, 2026

X back up after brief outage, Downdetector shows

Reuters Published March 18, 2026 Updated March 18, 2026 09:19pm
The logo of social media platform X is seen in this illustration taken on July 24, 2023. —Reuters/File
The logo of social media platform X is seen in this illustration taken on July 24, 2023. —Reuters/File
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Elon Musk’s social media platform X was back up after a brief outage for thousands of users on Wednesday, according to Downdetector.com.

At its peak, there were more than 34,500 reports of issues with X in the US, according to Downdetector, before coming down to 845 reports as of 11:39am ET.

The website also showed that 158 users in Pakistan reported issues with the social media platform at 8:21pm. Indian media also reported that the outage affected users in the country.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources. The actual number of affected users may differ from what is shown on Downdetector, as the reports are submitted by users.

X did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.

Last month, the social media platform was briefly hit by international outages.

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