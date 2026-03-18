E-Paper | March 18, 2026

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eidul Fitr on Friday

AFP | News Desk Published March 18, 2026 Updated March 18, 2026 09:37pm
Volunteers prepare to distribute sweets as Muslims gather to perform the morning prayer at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Mecca at the start of Eidul Fitr early on March 30, 2025 — AFP/File
Volunteers prepare to distribute sweets as Muslims gather to perform the morning prayer at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Mecca at the start of Eidul Fitr early on March 30, 2025 — AFP/File
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Saudi Arabia announced that Eidul Fitr would be celebrated on Friday, according to a statement published by state media.

“The Supreme Court has decided that tomorrow, Thursday, is the completion of the 30th day of the month of Ramazan, and that Friday is the day of the Blessed Eidul Fitr,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Across the Muslim world, Ramazan festivities this year were overshadowed by the ongoing war in the Middle East, triggered by the US and Israel’s attack on Iran.

The Gulf region has been pummelled with repeated strikes by Iran in a retaliatory blitz, with airports, residential areas, energy installations and military bases targeted with ballistic missiles and drones.

Last week, the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) forecast that Eidul Fitr was expected to fall on March 21 as the chances of sighting the Shawwal moon on March 19 were low.

However, it said that the final decision would be made by the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department also predicted that Ramazan was likely to last 30 days this year as the Shawwal moon was unlikely to be visible on March 19.

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