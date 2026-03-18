RYK roof collapse incident: BISP head says banks responsible for cash disbursement

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Chairperson Rubina Khalid said on Tuesday that the programme was not responsible for the process of disbursement of cash, saying that it had been “outsourced” to banks.

The statement comes a day after at least seven women werekilledand more than 75 were injured during a roof collapse when hundreds of women gathered at a retail shop in Rahim Yar Khan’s Tibba area to collect BISP amount.

Speaking to the media during a visit to Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan on Tuesday, Khalid maintained that BISP was not responsible for cash disbursement.

“We don’t have any mechanism for disbursement, so when you outsource something, the responsibility falls on the banks,” she said.She said a notice has been issued and a heavy fine has also been imposed on the negligence of the concerned bank.

Says action to be taken against the respective bank; inquiry panel recommends compensation

Ms Khalid inquired about the well-being of the injured women and directed the concerned authorities to ensure the provision of best medical facilities to the victims and provide them with all possible assistance.

She said the purpose of her visit is to express sympathy and solidarity with the affected families.

The chairperson said the treatment of the injured women will be completely free and the educational scholarships of the children of the affected families will also continue so that their education is not affected.

Rubina Khalid said this was the last installment paid under the old payment system.

As per the instructions of President Asif Ali Zardari and PM Shehbaz Sharif, payments will be made through digital wallets from the next quarter, which aims to ensure the provision of funds to the deserving women in a dignified, timely and transparent manner. Later, Senator Rubina Khalid also visited the homes of four deserving BISP women Anwar Mai (Chak 123), Parveen Bibi (Chak 123), Shahnaz Khatun (Chak 125) and Aleema Khatun (Chak 114) who died in the accident. She prayed for the well-being of the deceased women and expressed her condolences to the families.

Meanwhile, the inquiry report on the roof collapse episode has been released, outlining the causes of the incident, identifying those responsible, and presenting comprehensive recommendations for the future.

The inquiry committee was formed on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa and was headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Malik Farooq Ahmed.

Other members included the SP Investigation, medical superintendent of Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Rescue 1122 emergency officer and the executive engineer (EXEN) Buildings.

According to the report, the primary causes of the incident were administrative negligence, poor planning, and ineffective supervision.

Video statements from injured individuals revealed that the respective agent had deliberately arranged cash distribution on the first floor of the building.

Deductions in financial assistance led to severe disorder, while concerns were also raised about the transparency in the use of funds. The report further noted that there were no proper arrangements for seating or basic facilities despite the expected large turnout.

The inquiry found that the building’s roof collapsed due to faulty construction, as it was supported only by a girder and T-iron structure that was insufficient to bear the load. It was also revealed that monitoring officer positions in Sadiqabad and Rahim Yar Khan were vacant and the retailer had violated rules and regulations.

The deputy director of the programme was found lacking administrative control and full cooperation,while the microfinance bank had not issued clear safety guidelines.

The private agent reportedly fled the scene after the incident. In its recommendations, the committee emphasised that aid distribution should be conducted in open and safe locations to avoid overcrowding and panic.

It also recommended promoting a card-based payment system, developing effective crowd control plans, and ensuring emergency facilities such as ambulances and first aid. The committee further recommended departmental and criminal action against the responsible officials and the agent, along with the issuance of clear guidelines to prevent such incidents in the future. Additional measures include ensuring security, crowd management, and basic facilities at all distribution centres, making structural safety checks mandatory before using buildings, and strengthening field monitoring systems. The report also proposed financial compensation for the victims. It recommended Rs1 million for the families of deceased individuals, Rs300,000 in cases of permanent disability, Rs100,000 for seriously injured persons and Rs40,000 for those with minor injuries.

The authorities stated that action against those responsible will be taken in light of the report along with measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026