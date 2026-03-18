Number of suspected cases rises in deadly UK meningitis outbreak

The number of meningitis cases being probed by UK authorities has risen to 20, health officials said on Wednesday, following an “unprecedented” deadly outbreak centred on a university.

The outbreak in Kent in southeastern England has claimed the lives of two young people — a 21-year-old university student and an 18-year-old school student.

The focus of public health measures so far has been on the University of Kent in the city of Canterbury, which has around 18,000 students, some of whom are among those hospitalised.

All the cases “link back” to a nightclub in the city — Club Chemistry — Health Minister Wes Streeting told parliament on Tuesday. One of the cases involved a patient who had been living in Kent, but who was taken ill in London.

Meningitis is a potentially deadly infection affecting the protective membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord, and is most common in young children, teenagers and young adults.

“As of 5pm on 17 March, nine laboratory cases are confirmed, and 11 notifications remain under investigation,” bringing the total to 20, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said in a statement, an increase of five.

Students at the university have been queuing this week for preventative antibiotics with four centres open in Canterbury.

A targeted meningitis B vaccination programme was also due to begin, authorities said on Wednesday, with the jab initially being offered to 5,000 University of Kent students living on campus in Canterbury.

The programme could be extended, the UKHSA added.

Meningitis, which can progress rapidly, is spread through prolonged close contact, including kissing or the sharing of vapes or drinks.

‘Halt the spread’

Initial symptoms such as headache, fever, drowsiness and a stiff neck can be vague, however, hampering prompt diagnosis.

Six of the confirmed cases are of group B meningococcal disease, according to the UKHSA. The bacterial strain is rarer and deadlier than the viral type.

Family doctors nationwide have been told to prescribe antibiotics to anyone attending their surgeries who visited Club Chemistry between March 5-7 and to University of Kent students “if they have been asked to seek preventative treatment”.

“This is so that anyone who has travelled home, or away from Kent, can easily access this important preventative treatment close to them,” the UKHSA said.

The agency said it was also investigating the case of a baby with confirmed Meningococcal group B infection, but who was apparently not linked to the outbreak.

The baby girl is reportedly in hospital in nearby Folkestone. Children in Britain are routinely vaccinated against meningitis B with three doses given at eight and 12 weeks, and one year. Another vaccination targeting meningococcal groups A, C, W and Y is offered to children aged 14.

“Around 2,500 doses of antibiotics have now been administered across sites in Kent, and we continue to encourage close contacts to come forward for the treatment. This includes those offered at the University of Kent and anyone who visited Club Chemistry between 5-7 March,” said UKHSA regional deputy director for the southeast, Trish Mannes.

“This is the main intervention that will help protect people and halt the spread of the outbreak,” she added.