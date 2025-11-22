Breathe easy, play strong

This is regarding the cover article “Breathe easy, play strong” by Benazir Raz (YW, September 27). There is no doubt that we often focus on diet and sleep, but it was rightly pointed out in the article that the air we breathe is the one thing we consume every moment. And in a city where the air is regularly filled with smoke and exhaust, this is a serious health threat to young athletes.

The article nicely explained the bits of environmental pollution and also provided practical, smart solutions, like checking the AQI before heading out and choosing grounds with more greenery — such as neighbourhood parks or university campuses away from main roads. This empowers young people to stay active safely.

Ayyan Hasan,

Karachi

Life in the metaverse

This is regarding the cover article “Life in the metaverse” by Marvi Soomro (YW, September 13). The article was a helpful guide to the metaverse, especially the way it broke down the difference between VR, AR and the metaverse itself.

The topic was quite detailed; however, the article perhaps touched too briefly on the most worrying aspects: privacy, screen addiction and taking humans away from real life. For a technology that allows us to create totally new identities and economies, the social and psychological impact deserves more attention.

Overall, it was a nice read.

Omer Farooq,

Multan

II

I loved reading “Life in the metaverse” by Marvi Soomro. I’m already using AR with filters and in games like Pokémon GO, and the idea of a huge digital city where we can work and study is where things should be heading.

The future of identity, where we can choose to be a superhero or an anime character, is the ultimate form of self-expression. I agree that privacy is a concern, but every new technology has risks. The metaverse is an inevitable and beneficial step in human connectivity and creativity.

Amara Jamil,

Karachi

The lottery ticket

This is with reference to the story “The lottery ticket” by Taqdees Fatima (YW, September 27). It was a nice story focusing on a timeless moral about the dangers of seeking shortcuts. The message delivered through the character’s father — “there is only one key to success, and that is hard work” — is essential for young readers who are constantly bombarded by schemes promising quick gains.

Hamid Obaidullah,

Peshawar

Published in Dawn, Young World, November 22nd, 2025