Army chief warns Kabul, vows to ‘cleanse’ KP

Umer Farooq Published October 31, 2025 Updated October 31, 2025 07:12am
Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir meets tribal elders in Peshawar.—PPI
Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir meets tribal elders in Peshawar.—PPI

• COAS promises action against militants, their abettors
• Tribal elders say they will support Pakistan’s forces against militancy, Afghan Taliban

PESHAWAR: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir said on Thursday that the Taliban regime in Afghan­i­stan has been providing all possible assistance to militant groups carrying out attacks on Pakistan’s soil, despite Islamabad’s “multiple diplomatic and economic overtures” to Kabul to improve bilateral relations.

“Despite the continued cross-border militancy from Afghanistan, Paki­stan, over the last few years, exercised patience and extended multiple dip­l­omatic and economic overtures to Afghanistan aimed at improving Pak-Afg­han bilateral relations,” the army chief commented during a trip to Peshawar, where he held an interactive session with a jirga of tribal elders.

A statement issued by the military’s media wing quoted Field Marshal Munir as saying during the meeting that Islam­abad sought peace with all its neighbours, including Kabul, but would not allow cross-border militancy to be perpetrated from Afg­h­an soil against Pakistan.

The Inter-Services Pu­b­lic Relations (ISPR) added that he assured the tribal elders that Pakistan, particularly Khyber Pak­htunkhwa, would be cleansed of militants and their abettors.

“Instead of acting decisively against Indian-sponsored terror proxies Fitna Al Khwarij and Fitna Al Hindustan, the Afghan Taliban regime has been providing all possible assistance to these groups,” the statement quoted him as saying.

Fitna-al-Khawarij is a term the state uses for terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), while Balochistan-based groups have been designated Fitna-al-Hindustan to highlight India’s alleged role in terrorism and destabilisation across Pakistan.

‘Tribal elders back forces’

Addressing the jirga, the army chief appreciated the steadfast and unconditional support rendered by the tribal people to the security forces during the recent standoff between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban.

The statement read that the field marshal paid “rich tribute to the resilience and sacrifices of the brave people of KP in the war against terrorism”.

“The tribal elders reiterated their full support to the armed forces against militancy and also against the Afghan Taliban,” it continued.

It added that the tribal elders appreciated the candid discourse by the army chief and expressed their “unwavering commitment to peace in Pakistan,” noting that the “twisted ideology” of the militants “had no acceptance” among the tribes of the province.

‘Volatile situation’

A source privy to the meeting said that participants discussed the volatile law-and-order situation in their areas, in addition to the situation with Afghanistan.

“We cannot target militants when they take refuge in populated areas,” the source quoted the field marshal as saying during the meeting.

The source continued that the field marshal was also told that only a jirga could resolve the issues between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The tribal elders further suggested that Afghanistan was a neighbouring country and authorities needed to show restraint.

“The field marshal was told that the tribal elders should have been part of the country’s negotiation team in talks with Afghanistan in Doha and Istanbul,” the source added.

Later, according to the ISPR, Field Marshal Munir was given a comprehensive briefing at Headquarters 11 Corps on the prevailing security environment, operational preparedness, and ongoing counter-terrorism efforts to maintain peace and stability along the Pak-Afghan border. The army chief was received by the Peshawar corps commander upon his arrival.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2025

