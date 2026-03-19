E-Paper | March 19, 2026

Medical team examines Imran at Adiala jail

Ikram Junaidi Published March 19, 2026 Updated March 19, 2026 07:51am
PTI founder Imran Khan addresses a news conference after he was shot during a long march in Wazirabad, at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital in Lahore on Nov 4, 2022. — Reuters/File
PTI founder Imran Khan addresses a news conference after he was shot during a long march in Wazirabad, at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital in Lahore on Nov 4, 2022. — Reuters/File
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ISLAMABAD: A medical team on Wednesday visited Adiala Jail to examine former premier Imran Khan on the directives of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Mr Khan’s eye ailment — right central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO) — came to light in late January. His first medical procedure, carried out on January 24, was confirmed by the government five days later.

According to sources, the medical board incl­uded Dr Mohammad Arif, Professor Akhtar Ali and Dr Ali Arif of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Scie­nces (Pims), as well as Dr Nadeem Qureshi and Dr Arif Khan of Al-Shifa Eye Trust Hospital. Dr Mohammad Arif heads the ophthalmology department at Pims, while Dr Qureshi is a retina specialist at Rawal­pindi’s Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital.

Last week, the IHC directed the formation of a medical board in its verdict on a plea seeking the transfer of the PTI founder to Shifa International Hospital for treatment of his eye condition.

His lawyer told the court that his client had been complaining of retinal issues since October. He claimed that Mr Khan’s eyesight had been severely impaired, with only about 15 per cent vision remaining. A division bench, comprising Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro, directed Islamabad Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa to constitute a medical board, including Dr Arif and Dr Qureshi.

Assassination condemned

Meanwhile, the PTI has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the assassination of Ali Larijani, Iran’s secretary of the Supreme National Security Council.

PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram condemned the incident and extended condolences to the bereaved family. “We pray that Allah grants the departed soul the highest ranks in Jannah, blesses the family with patience and fortitude, and that his lifelong contributions continue to guide and strengthen Iran’s path forward during these challenging times,” he said.

“The PTI condemns, in the strongest possible terms, the US and Israeli aggression that resulted in the assassination of Ali Larijani. The international community should take decisive measures to prevent escalating tensions in the region and address these blatant violations of international law,” he added.

Mr Akram said Ali Larijani was a highly respected figure in Iran, having served as speaker of the Iranian parliament for many years. “He was widely recognised as a wise, experienced and prudent leader who played a pivotal role in shaping both domestic and foreign policies, and made significant contributions to maintaining internal stability and balanced foreign relations,” he said.

He also demanded release of Mr Khan, describing him as a unifying force within Pakistan and the wider Muslim world, capable of averting looming crises through his vision, courage and foresight. He urged the judiciary to promptly issue release orders for Mr Khan, along with other political detainees, including his wife Bushra Bibi, who he said were being held in “fabricated, politically motivated” cases.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2026

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Pakistan

Ikram Junaidi is a staff correspondent for Dawn with over 25 years of experience. He covers national politics, particularly opposition parties, as well as public health issues.

Ikram Junaidi

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