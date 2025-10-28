75pc work on Ring Road complete, revised PC-I ready for submission

RAWALPINDI: On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, work on the mega project of Rawalpindi Ring Road is progressing at a fast pace.

Officials said 75 per cent work had been completed and Rawalpindi Development Authority was set to submit a revised PC-I, increasing the cost of the project to the Punjab government.

RDA Director General Kinza Murtaza said more than 75pc of work had been completed. She said had there been no temporary interruptions caused by heavy rains and flood-like conditions, the completion rate would have surpassed 85pc.

A special meeting was held at the RDA where FWO Project Manager Lt Col Fazal Khan gave a briefing on the project’s progress. Ms Murtaza commended the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) for executing the project in a highly professional manner.

She said the project was progressing strictly within the financial commitments made by the government at the time of its initiation, with no new expenditures or cost overruns approved.

She stated that upon completion, the Ring Road will significantly reduce traffic congestion in the twin cities and adjoining areas. It will provide a faster and easier route for travelers moving from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab and will also save around 35 minutes of travel time for commuters heading towards Islamabad International Airport.

She added that the project will ensure direct connectivity between the motorway and the GT Road, while work on the feasibility study for Phase-II is also underway and will be launched soon.

The RDA chief said the Ring Road project was being carried out with complete transparency, leaving no room for irregularities or corruption.

Meanwhile, a Project Management Unit (PMU) official told Dawn that the width of bridges had been increased along with stone pitching work to save the road from flood.

The construction of toll plazas and Thalian Interchange remodeling at the motorway were the main reason for increasing the cost of the project from Rs33 billion to Rs45 billion.

He said the construction material cost had increased by 30 to 40 per cent compared to last year. When contacted, Deputy Project Director Ring Road Ashfaq Sulehri told

Dawn that the revised PC-I had been prepared in consultation with Nespak and will be sent to Lahore through the RDA in the coming week.

He said work on the interchanges, bridges and road asphalt had been started simultaneously so it would completed as soon as possible. It may be noted that the total length of Rawalpindi Ring Road is 38.3km. It will have five interchanges at Baanth, Chak Baili Khan, Adiala Road, Chakri Road and Thalian. An industrial zone will be established around the Ring Road.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025