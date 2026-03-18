Man kills cousin over petty issue

RAWALPINDI: A young man was murdered allegedly by his cousin in Dhoke Chiraghdin on Monday night.

Police said that the deceased had a quarrel with his uncle’s son over a minor argument, during which the latter attacked his cousin with a knife and critically injured him.

Muhammad Ilyas, resident of Dhoke Chiraghdin, lodged an FIR with the Civil Lines police, saying that his deceased father’s Qul [prayers] were being held on Monday as his relatives were participating.

All of a sudden, he said arguments started between his elder brother Muhammad Idris, 22, and cousin Zeeshan over some issue. In the meantime, his cousin Zeeshan allegedly took a knife and stabbed his brother in the chest. As a result, his brother was critically injured and fell on the ground. He further said that the suspect managed to escape from the scene, while the injured were removed to Benazir Bhutto Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On receiving information about the incident, senior police officers reached the spot along with a police contingent. A postmortem of the body has been conducted.

A case has been registered, and an investigation has been launched.

Forensic teams have been summoned, and evidence has been collected from the spot. Teams have been formed to arrest the absconding accused. The accused will be arrested as soon as possible and brought to justice, police said.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026