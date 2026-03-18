Pollen levels in Rawalpindi, Islamabad climb to dangerous levels

RAWALPINDI: Pollen levels in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have climbed to the dangerous levels with Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital warning that the seasonal surge is driving a rise in painful eye allergies across the region.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has recorded 14,695 pollen particles per cubic metre of air in Islamabad’s H-8 sector. Counts in G-6 and E-8 stood at 5,510 and 5,391, respectively. Paper mulberry, the dominant allergen, accounted for 14,558 particles and was classified as very high.

The pollen season typically runs from mid-March through April.

Prof Dr Inamul Haq, senior consultant at Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital, said the high concentration of airborne pollen was triggering allergic conjunctivitis in which the eyes become red, itchy and inflamed. He advised residents going outdoors to wear protective or large-frame sunglasses to block pollen from reaching the eyes.

Ophthalmologists warn of seasonal surge in painful eye allergies

He said pollen allergies commonly cause burning, itching, redness, tearing, swelling and sensitivity to light. People with existing allergies or asthma should also consider using air purifiers indoors.

He added that pollen allergy is one of the most common conditions among patients visiting the hospital. The Ministry of Health estimates that around 120,000 residents, or about 30 per cent of the population in the twin cities, suffer from allergic rhinitis. Hospitals, including Benazir Bhutto Hospital in Rawalpindi, report a sharp rise in allergy cases each year.

Prof Haq said climate change is worsening the problem. Warmer springs and reduced rainfall allow pollen to remain in the air for longer periods. Summer has expanded from about 150 to 180 days, while spring has shrunk from roughly 45 days to nearly 10 days, reducing the rainfall that historically cleared pollen from the atmosphere.

A study published on February 2, 2026, in the International Journal of Biometeorology, analysing 16 years of pollen data in Islamabad, found that higher temperatures and rising air pollution are increasing pollen concentrations and extending the allergy season.

Doctors recommend staying indoors between mid-morning and early evening when pollen counts peak, keeping windows closed and using air conditioning. People with severe or persistent symptoms should consult a doctor before using eye drops.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026