Peira initiates digital registration by issuing its first e-certificate

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (Peira) has issued its first-ever fully digital e-registration certificate.

“The new digital system enables institutions to apply, track, and receive approvals online without physical visits – saving time, reducing costs, and ensuring greater transparency and accountability,” says a press release issued by Peira.

It further said: “This significant step reflects Peira’s commitment to transparency, efficiency, and ease of doing business for Private Educational Institutions (PEIs) in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The introduction of a 100pc online system has transformed the registration and renewal processes into a seamless, paperless, and user-friendly experience.”

Peira Chairman Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah lauded the pivotal role of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training for supporting this authority, stating that this success is a result of strong leadership and a shared vision for digital transformation in the education sector.

Dr Mallah also appreciated the dedicated efforts of the Peira team and staff, whose commitment made the implementation of the automated system possible. He reaffirmed that PEIRA will continue to introduce further reforms aimed at strengthening its role not only as a regulator but also as a facilitator to promote quality education across ICT.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026