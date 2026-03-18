E-Paper | March 18, 2026

Peira initiates digital registration by issuing its first e-certificate

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 18, 2026 Updated March 18, 2026 07:04am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (Peira) has issued its first-ever fully digital e-registration certificate.

“The new digital system enables institutions to apply, track, and receive approvals online without physical visits – saving time, reducing costs, and ensuring greater transparency and accountability,” says a press release issued by Peira.

It further said: “This significant step reflects Peira’s commitment to transparency, efficiency, and ease of doing business for Private Educational Institutions (PEIs) in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The introduction of a 100pc online system has transformed the registration and renewal processes into a seamless, paperless, and user-friendly experience.”

Peira Chairman Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah lauded the pivotal role of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training for supporting this authority, stating that this success is a result of strong leadership and a shared vision for digital transformation in the education sector.

Dr Mallah also appreciated the dedicated efforts of the Peira team and staff, whose commitment made the implementation of the automated system possible. He reaffirmed that PEIRA will continue to introduce further reforms aimed at strengthening its role not only as a regulator but also as a facilitator to promote quality education across ICT.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Exit strategy
18 Mar, 2026

Exit strategy

MOST members of the international community, particularly states in the greater Middle East, are gravely concerned...
Unsafe trains
18 Mar, 2026

Unsafe trains

SUNDAY’S accident involving the Shalimar Express has once again brought into sharp focus the deep structural and...
Disappointment in Dhaka
18 Mar, 2026

Disappointment in Dhaka

FOR a side looking for lift-off after a disappointing T20 World Cup, it was despair for Shaheen Shah Afridi’s ...
Missing in action
17 Mar, 2026

Missing in action

NOT exactly known for playing a proactive role in protecting the interests of Muslim nations and populations...
Risk to stability
Updated 17 Mar, 2026

Risk to stability

THE risks to Pakistan’s fragile economic recovery from the US-Israel war on Iran cannot be dismissed. Yet the...
Enrolment push
17 Mar, 2026

Enrolment push

THE federal government has embarked upon the welcome initiative to enrol 25,000 out-of-school children in Islamabad...
Dawn News English
Subscribe