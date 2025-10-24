Pakistan to wear pink kits for breast cancer awareness month during first T20I in Rawalpindi

The Pakistan cricket team will walk out in specially designed pink-themed kits in support of breast cancer awareness month (October) when they take on South Africa in their first T20I match next week, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Friday.

According to health experts, breast cancer remains one of Pakistan’s most pressing health challenges, with one in nine women at risk. Around 30,000 new breast cancer cases are diagnosed every year in Pakistan. Almost all cases of malignant breast cancer require surgery, chemotherapy and radiation treatment.

The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will turn pink on October 28 when Pakistan take on South Africa in the first T20I of the three-match series.

“As part of its corporate social responsibility, the Pakistan Cricket Board is supporting Pink Ribbon Pakistan to create awareness about breast cancer,” the national board said in a statement.

“For the T20I, the home side will wear specially designed pink-themed kits to mark the occasion, while South Africa and the match officials will wear pink ribbons in solidarity with the cause.”

Coaching staff and commentators will also wear pink ribbons throughout the match, while the stumps used will alsobe branded pink.

“Commentators will share awareness messages during the live broadcast as well,” PCB said.

PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmed Syed said PCB takes “immense pride in using the power and reach of cricket to create awareness about causes that affect our society.

“Through the Pink Ribbon campaign, we aim to highlight the importance of early detection and regular screening for breast cancer, which can save countless lives.

Pink Ribbon CEO Umar Aftab expressed gratitude to PCB for its support.

“This collaboration aims to raise national awareness about breast cancer and highlight the importance of early detection.

“Cricket unites our nation and today, it’s uniting us for a life-saving cause.”