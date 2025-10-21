E-Paper | October 21, 2025

19 women diagnosed with breast cancer at screening camp

A Correspondent Published October 21, 2025 Updated October 21, 2025 06:58am

ABBOTTABAD: As many as 19 women have been diagnosed with breast cancer during a free screening camp held at Ayub Teaching Hospital, Abbottabad.

About 290 women patients were examined in the weeklong free breast cancer screening and awareness camp.

Hospital’s spokesperson Malik Saif told reporters on Monday that 15 of the diagnosed women were found to be in the advanced stages of the disease, where the survival rate drops to just 13%. Additionally, five women were detected with early-stage breast cancer, highlighting the crucial need for timely diagnosis.

The screening also revealed that 85 young women, aged between 20 and 25, had breast lumps. Among them, two had significantly large lumps, and 18 others reported swelling of the breast ducts.

Dr Shawana Asad, breast surgeon at ATH, emphasised the importance of early detection and awareness. “We are committed to providing quality treatment and raising awareness. Our hospital, with the support of the current administration and the board of governors, has been equipped with modern diagnostic and treatment facilities,” she said.

Over 300 women and their families participated in the awareness sessions during the camp, where they were educated on breast cancer, self-examination techniques, and the importance of early detection. All patients received free diagnostic services, and those requiring further treatment or surgery were guided for follow-up visits at the hospital.

Dr Asad highlighted that the goal is to ensure that women, especially from the Hazara division, have timely access to preventive and curative care for life-threatening diseases like breast cancer.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025

