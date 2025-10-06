Beyond pink ribbons

EACH October, breast cancer awareness returns to the spotlight, with campaigns, charity drives, and public messages urging women to act. Yet, despite years of visibility and repeated campaigns, the disease remains a worsening crisis in Pakistan. The country is often cited as having among the highest breast cancer incidence rates in Asia: one in nine women is at risk in her lifetime. GLOBOCAN 2020 reported over 25,000 new cases in Pakistan, while advocacy groups estimate up to 90,000 annually, with some 40,000 deaths. Studies estimate an annual rise of over 5pc in cases. If awareness alone were enough, these numbers would not be climbing. The problem lies in the gap between knowing and acting. A comprehensive review of studies found that only about a third of Pakistani women have meaningful knowledge of breast cancer, and even fewer practise self-exams or undergo mammograms. Myths persist, particularly in rural areas, where stigma, male gatekeeping, and the absence of female doctors delay diagnosis. More than 70pc of cases are still detected at stages III or IV, when treatment is costly and survival rates collapse. Early detection offers over 80pc five-year survival, compared to less than 20pc in advanced stages of the disease. For families — and the already overburdened health system — late diagnosis is ruinously expensive.

Breast cancer must therefore be reframed as a national emergency, not just an annual awareness theme. That means universal, subsidised screening; Urdu- and regional-language campaigns that reach beyond urban elites into rural communities; and sustained investment in female health workers who can overcome cultural barriers. Employers, too, must play their part, offering workplace screening, paid medical leave, and support for women undergoing treatment. Pink ribbons may start conversations, but they will not stop this epidemic. Only when awareness is matched by decisive action — structural, financial and social — will the tide truly begin to turn.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025