Cyclists pedal to raise awareness of breast cancer

KARACHI: A large number of citizens participated in the second edition of “Bike-a-cause for Breast Cancer Awareness 2025” jointly organised by the Patients’ Aid Foundation and Faysal Bank Limited (FBL) on Sunday.

The fundraising initiative brought together the corporate sector, healthcare providers and the cycling community to champion the fight against the breast cancer.

Cyclists gathered at the Sindhi Muslim roundabout and rode a five-kilometer route to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), in solidarity, demonstrating their support for the shared commitment to breast cancer awareness.

The initiative, aligned with breast cancer awareness month, aimed to spotlight the importance of early detection and accessible treatment, with all proceeds directed towards supporting patients in need of life-saving care.

According to health experts, the breast cancer remains one of the Pakistan’s most pressing health challenges, with one in nine women at risk. Around 30,000 new breast cancer cases are diagnosed every year in Pakistan. Almost all cases of malignant breast cancer require surgery, chemotherapy and radiation treatment.

They pointed out that while facilities for surgery and chemotherapy were widely available in the public and private sectors, slots for radiation therapy were not available for the timely management of cancer due to the lack of availability of linear accelerators in the country.

In response, the aid foundation working in partnership with the Sindh government is establishing the Pakistan’s first women-led breast cancer bay offering free, cutting-edge radiation therapy with zero cardiac risk.

“The community-driven cycling event aimed at supporting women battling breast cancer, highlighting their commitment and responsibility towards women’s wellbeing and their empowerment,” says a press release.

Senior officials representing the foundation and the FBL management actively took part in the event, reinforcing their dedication to causes that promote health and community care.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025