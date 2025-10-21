50 Palestinian patients expected to be evacuated from Gaza today but process unclear: report

Medical evacuation of 50 Palestinians organised by the World Health Organization is expected today, Al Jazeera‘s Hind Khoudary reports from Gaza’s Deir el-Balah.

“We know that these 50 Palestinians are either patients whose condition is deteriorating due to disease or who were wounded by Israeli forces and require urgent medical treatment,” she said, adding that the process was unclear.

“We don’t know if the Rafah crossing is going to be used or Karem Abu Salem. The Rafah crossing should have been opened since last Wednesday under the ceasefire agreement,” Khoudary said.