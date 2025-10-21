E-Paper | October 21, 2025

50 Palestinian patients expected to be evacuated from Gaza today but process unclear: report

Published October 21, 2025 Updated October 21, 2025 11:22am

Medical evacuation of 50 Palestinians organised by the World Health Organization is expected today, Al Jazeera‘s Hind Khoudary reports from Gaza’s Deir el-Balah.

“We know that these 50 Palestinians are either patients whose condition is deteriorating due to disease or who were wounded by Israeli forces and require urgent medical treatment,” she said, adding that the process was unclear.

“We don’t know if the Rafah crossing is going to be used or Karem Abu Salem. The Rafah crossing should have been opened since last Wednesday under the ceasefire agreement,” Khoudary said.

Displaced Palestinians live in tents near destroyed buildings as they cannot return to their houses, in Gaza City, on October 19, 2025. — Reuters
Displaced Palestinians live in tents near destroyed buildings as they cannot return to their houses, in Gaza City, on October 19, 2025. — Reuters

Live Gaza Invasion
Live

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Doha truce
Updated 21 Oct, 2025

Doha truce

There is overwhelming evidence that suggests that terrorist groups indeed have havens in Afghanistan.
Cost of violence
21 Oct, 2025

Cost of violence

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s acknowledgement that Pakistan’s financial stability hinges on curbing...
Dengue returns
21 Oct, 2025

Dengue returns

EVEN floods and ferocious monsoon spells could not compel the authorities to take timely precautions. Dengue has...
Need for safeguards
Updated 20 Oct, 2025

Need for safeguards

ONE of the key manifestations of extremism in Pakistan is the misuse of blasphemy laws. While sacrilege can never be...
Absent transparency
20 Oct, 2025

Absent transparency

THE sale of the loss-making First Women Bank to a large investment company based in the UAE for a modest $14.6m,...
Hunger outbreak
20 Oct, 2025

Hunger outbreak

FEEDING people will be harder than ever as the UN World Food Programme warns of a hunger emergency for nearly 14m...