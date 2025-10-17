Naval chief reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to maritime cooperation with US

The Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment towards cooperation with the United States over matters of maritime security during a visit to the country, the military’s media wing said on Friday.

The Pakistani and US Navy share a long-standing relationship. In September, the US Navy ship USS Wayne E. Meyer departed from Karachi on a two-day port call, strengthening the enduring maritime cooperation between the Pakistan Navy and the US Navy.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, “Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, visited [the] United States of America as part of ongoing efforts to further strengthen bilateral maritime cooperation and defence engagements.”

Over the course of the visit — which concluded last Friday — Admiral Ashraf met with the US Deputy Chief of Naval Operations, Vice Admiral Yvette Davids, and Acting Vice Commandant of the US Coast Guard, Vice Admiral Thomas G. Allan Jr.

“Matters of professional interest, regional security dynamics, and avenues for professional training and maritime cooperation were discussed during these meetings,” the statement said.

In a visit to the National Defence University (NDU) at Fort Lesley J. McNair, the naval chief met with the university’s president, Vice Admiral Peter A. Garvin.

The meeting “encompassed deliberations on politico-military cooperation, maritime security, capacity-building initiatives, and shared maritime interests,” ISPR said.

Admiral Ashraf also met the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs, Stanley L. Brown, the statement added.

The naval chief addressed a gathering of US scholars and think-tank experts, the statement said, highlighting “regional maritime security challenges and Pakistan Navy’s contributions towards collaborative maritime efforts.”

As per ISPR, the visit “reflects the enduring defence ties between Pakistan and the United States, reaffirming the mutual commitment to promoting maritime security in the region and beyond.”

The development comes amid improving ties between Pakistan and the US.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with US President Donald Trump, along with Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir. In June, the COAS became the first serving chief of army staff to have a face-to-face meeting with a sitting US president after his lunch with Trump.