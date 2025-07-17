US firms eye investment in Pakistan’s port sector

A participant speaks at the webinar on investment opportunities at Pakistani ports on Wednesday.—Courtesy US consulate

ISLAMABAD: Over 65 US companies joined a landmark webinar on Wednesday to explore commercial opportunities at Karachi Port and Port Qasim.

The webinar hosted by the US Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration and the US Department of State, in collaboration with the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, part of the ‘Gateways to Growth: South Asia Port Opportunities’ series, has opened new doors for American commercial services in the port sector of Pakistan.

The webinar served as a strategic platform for American companies to engage directly with Pakistani port officials and private operators.

“US investors have made substantial contributions to Pakistan’s development, and we are confident that the port sector will be another area where we can achieve great success together,” said US Consul General Scott Urbom in Karachi, emphasising the role of partnership in fostering long-term commercial ties.

“We believe that by working together, we can unlock the full potential of Pakistan’s port sector, create new opportunities for American businesses, and contribute to Pakistan’s economic development,” he said.

Senior representatives from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Port Qasim Authority, Abu Dhabi Ports, which operates Karachi Gateway Terminal Ltd, and Dubai Ports World, which operates Qasim International Container Terminal, outlined Pakistan’s infrastructure goals, regulatory landscape, and trade priorities, and participated in the webinar.

The hybrid session highlighted how American firms can support Pakistan’s port development plans, helping expedite trade flows and build new supply chain linkages between our countries.

Ean Hundley, Director of ICT and Infrastructure Policy at the US International Development Finance Corporation, noted, “This initiative equips US companies with market intelligence and direct access to local decision-makers, enabling them to capitalise on infrastructure opportunities across South Asia.”

Published in Dawn, July 17th, 2025