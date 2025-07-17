E-Paper | July 17, 2025

US firms eye investment in Pakistan’s port sector

The Newspaper's Reporter Published July 17, 2025 Updated July 17, 2025 11:15am

A participant speaks at the webinar on investment opportunities at Pakistani ports on Wednesday.—Courtesy US consulate
A participant speaks at the webinar on investment opportunities at Pakistani ports on Wednesday.—Courtesy US consulate

ISLAMABAD: Over 65 US companies joined a landmark webinar on Wednesday to explore commercial opportunities at Karachi Port and Port Qasim.

The webinar hosted by the US Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration and the US Department of State, in collaboration with the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, part of the ‘Gateways to Growth: South Asia Port Opportunities’ series, has opened new doors for American commercial services in the port sector of Pakistan.

The webinar served as a strategic platform for American companies to engage directly with Pakistani port officials and private operators.

“US investors have made substantial contributions to Pakistan’s development, and we are confident that the port sector will be another area where we can achieve great success together,” said US Consul General Scott Urbom in Karachi, emphasising the role of partnership in fostering long-term commercial ties.

“We believe that by working together, we can unlock the full potential of Pakistan’s port sector, create new opportunities for American businesses, and contribute to Pakistan’s economic development,” he said.

Senior representatives from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Port Qasim Authority, Abu Dhabi Ports, which operates Karachi Gateway Terminal Ltd, and Dubai Ports World, which operates Qasim International Container Terminal, outlined Pakistan’s infrastructure goals, regulatory landscape, and trade priorities, and participated in the webinar.

The hybrid session highlighted how American firms can support Pakistan’s port development plans, helping expedite trade flows and build new supply chain linkages between our countries.

Ean Hundley, Director of ICT and Infrastructure Policy at the US International Development Finance Corporation, noted, “This initiative equips US companies with market intelligence and direct access to local decision-makers, enabling them to capitalise on infrastructure opportunities across South Asia.”

Published in Dawn, July 17th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Pak US Ties
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Digital gaps
Updated 17 Jul, 2025

Digital gaps

Digital technology affords Pakistan a unique opportunity to transform itself into a dynamic digital economy.
A grave matter
17 Jul, 2025

A grave matter

IT is a weighty issue, and one which many would not touch with a barge pole, primarily out of concern for...
Vaccine paradox
17 Jul, 2025

Vaccine paradox

PAKISTAN has recorded its highest-ever coverage of the DTP vaccine — protecting children against diphtheria,...
The next deluge
Updated 16 Jul, 2025

The next deluge

Pakistan, and others vulnerable to climatic extremes, must heed the warning before the next deluge arrives — because it surely will.
FC revamp
16 Jul, 2025

FC revamp

WHAT’S in a name? The civilian paramilitary force hitherto known as the Frontier Constabulary will continue to...
Simplified tax forms
16 Jul, 2025

Simplified tax forms

THE rollout of a new interactive tax return form should ease filing by simplifying the procedure, addressing a...