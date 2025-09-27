US vessel concludes visit, departs Karachi

KARACHI: United States Navy ship USS Wayne E. Meyer departed Karachi on Friday after a two-day port call. The visit further strengthened the enduring maritime cooperation between Pakistan Navy and the US Navy.

During the visit, the commanding officer of US ship called on Pakistan Fleet Commander Rear Admiral Abdul Munib to discuss matters of mutual interest.

The visiting ship’s crew also engaged in a range of activities including professional exchanges, sports events and training sessions aimed at fostering mutual understanding and enhancing professional development.

Personnel of both navies also undertook cross-ship visits, which provided valuable insights into each other’s operational practices.

The visit of USS Wayne E. Meyer underscored the shared commitment of both navies towards promoting regional maritime security and stability, a press release said, adding that the engagement is also expected to pave the way for new avenues of collaboration between Pakistan and US navies.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2025