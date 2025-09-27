E-Paper | September 27, 2025

US vessel concludes visit, departs Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 27, 2025 Updated September 27, 2025 04:31am
Pakistan Navy women officers pose with their US Navy counterparts onboard USS Wayne E. Meyer.—Dawn
Pakistan Navy women officers pose with their US Navy counterparts onboard USS Wayne E. Meyer.—Dawn

KARACHI: United States Navy ship USS Wayne E. Meyer departed Karachi on Friday after a two-day port call. The visit further strengthened the enduring maritime cooperation between Pakistan Navy and the US Navy.

During the visit, the commanding officer of US ship called on Pakistan Fleet Commander Rear Admiral Abdul Munib to discuss matters of mutual interest.

The visiting ship’s crew also engaged in a range of activities including professional exchanges, sports events and training sessions aimed at fostering mutual understanding and enhancing professional development.

Personnel of both navies also undertook cross-ship visits, which provided valuable insights into each other’s operational practices.

The visit of USS Wayne E. Meyer underscored the shared commitment of both navies towards promoting regional maritime security and stability, a press release said, adding that the engagement is also expected to pave the way for new avenues of collaboration between Pakistan and US navies.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Oval Office meeting
27 Sep, 2025

Oval Office meeting

COMPARED to the coldness of the Biden administration towards Pakistan, bilateral relations under Donald Trump’s...
Liquidity strain
27 Sep, 2025

Liquidity strain

THE State Bank’s reported step to slow down its dollar purchases from the interbank market aims at refuelling...
The match ahead
27 Sep, 2025

The match ahead

IT was probably the type of victory that was required — a throwback to the old style that had become the hallmark...
Poverty trap
Updated 26 Sep, 2025

Poverty trap

Problem lies in a consumption-driven growth model, which has failed to deliver resilience, jobs or equitable progress.
Vaccine challenge
26 Sep, 2025

Vaccine challenge

PAKISTAN’S rollout of the world’s first cancer-prevention vaccine has been sobering. A 12-day campaign, ending...
Unnecessary wrangling
26 Sep, 2025

Unnecessary wrangling

KARACHI’S transport woes are well-documented. Pakistan’s biggest city and economic engine has no integrated...